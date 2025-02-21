Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of an 11-year-old girl, who took her own life after her family says she received a barrage of deportation threats from fellow classmates, has spoken out about her catastrophic loss.

Jocelynn Rojo Carranza passed away on February 8 after spending five days being treated in a Dallas hospital with unknown injuries, according to a Gainsville Police Department press release Thursday.

The tragedy came after she was allegedly taunted with deportation threats for weeks by sixth-grade classmates at Gainesville Intermediate School, around 70 miles north of Dallas, The Independent reported Wednesday.

Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Philips has confirmed the department was investigating her death while the Gainsville Independent Schools District was handling a bullying investigation.

In a new interview, her mother, Marbella Carranza, spoke to CNN affiliate KUVN about the devastating loss of her child and claimed the school kept her in the dark about her daughter being bullied: “[I want] justice because it’s not fair – the school was negligent for not keeping me informed of what was going on with my daughter.”

Carranza, who declined to comment on her family’s immigration status, said she had received “nothing concrete” from investigators on the moments prior to her daughter taking her own life.

open image in gallery Jocelynn Rojo Carranza pictured on a crowdfunding page that was set up by a member of her family ( GoFundMe )

Classmates allegedly harassed Jocelynn by telling her she would be left alone without her family once they were deported.

The news of her death came amid President Donald Trump’s push for the “largest deportation operation in American history,” prompting agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other federal authorities to launch targeted raids on the approximately 12 million undocumented immigrants in America.

Her mother is now directing her anger at her daughter’s school.

“My daughter never showed changes. I mean, there was never anything that gave me a sign that she was suffering from bullying.”

Jocelynn reportedly told her teachers that she was being bullied on numerous occasions, and even received regular counseling multiple times a week, but no action was taken to stop it and her mother was never informed, shared Carranza.

open image in gallery Pictured with her father Ernesto Rojo, who said he forgave whoever caused the devastating loss of his daughter, stating that ‘only God can judge’ ( GoFundMe )

When The Independent asked the Gainesville Independent School District to comment on this story, they did not acknowledge Carranza’s death but rather issued a statement pointing out their strict anti-bullying code.

Hundreds of mourners packed into St. Mary Catholic Church on Wednesday for her funeral, to celebrate and mourn her incredibly short life.

Donations have also been pouring in for the family after they first posted a GoFundMe page while their daughter was being desperately treated in the hospital. Many users have started coining the hashtag #JusticeforJocelynn in the hope that her story gains traction and one person advised the parents to pursue legal action against the school district.

So far, close to $50,000 has been raised in her memory.

Her father, Ernesto Rojo, wrote a heartfelt statement in Spanish on the page: “Jocelynn always dreamed of being a dancer, [and] loved wind instruments. I will always have my princess in my mind, soul, and heart. Say no to Bullying, no to Racism, no to discrimination – for a better world.”

He went on to add that he forgave “the person who caused me to lose my little girl” stating that he is not the one to judge in this life and did not “want to be guilty of another family losing the love of their loved one.”

“Only God can judge”, he shared.

Chief Philips wrote a statement on behalf of the police Thursday: “The Gainesville Police Department extends its deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family for their loss. There are no words that could be spoken to ease their pain.

“This tragedy impacts not only the family but our entire community including our First Responders that made the scene. Our prayers go out to all of those involved.”