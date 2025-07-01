Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Controversial televangelist Rev. Jimmy Swaggart has died at the age of 90 — two weeks after he was rushed to the hospital following a heart attack.

The Louisiana reverend, whose multimillion-dollar ministry was tarnished by his prostitution scandals, had been in critical condition ever since he went into cardiac arrest on June 14.

Swaggart Ministries spokesperson Megan Kelly confirmed his death in a statement Tuesday, but declined to provide a cause.

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we share that Brother Swaggart has finished his earthly race and entered into the presence of His Savior, Jesus Christ. Today was the day he has sung about for decades. He met his beloved Savior and entered the portals of glory. At the same time, we rejoice knowing that we will see him again one day,” the statement read.

The Pentecostal TV preacher is one of the most well-known televangelists, beginning his television ministry in 1975. By 1983, there were more than 250 TV stations carrying his program.

He is also the founder of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries and started the Jimmy Swaggart Bible College. In addition to his television appearances and in-person ministry, he authored approximately 50 Christian books and has earned a Grammy nomination for his music.

Swaggart’s star power continued to rise until he was caught on camera with a prostitute in New Orleans in 1988. The sex scandal saw him stripped of clerical authority in the Assemblies of God denomination and later forced him to become non-denominational. The scandal also saw a sizable chunk of his fan base disappear.

Swaggart acknowledged his public downfall in an emotional 1988 sermon, telling parishioners, “I have sinned against you. I beg you to forgive me,” but did not specifically make note of his connection to a prostitute.

This is a developing story...