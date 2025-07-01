Controversial megachurch televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90 two weeks after being rushed to the hospital
The Lousiana reverend had been in critical condition ever since having a heart attack on June 14.
Controversial televangelist Rev. Jimmy Swaggart has died at the age of 90 — two weeks after he was rushed to the hospital following a heart attack.
The Louisiana reverend, whose multimillion-dollar ministry was tarnished by his prostitution scandals, had been in critical condition ever since he went into cardiac arrest on June 14.
Swaggart Ministries spokesperson Megan Kelly confirmed his death in a statement Tuesday, but declined to provide a cause.
“Today, our hearts are heavy as we share that Brother Swaggart has finished his earthly race and entered into the presence of His Savior, Jesus Christ. Today was the day he has sung about for decades. He met his beloved Savior and entered the portals of glory. At the same time, we rejoice knowing that we will see him again one day,” the statement read.
The Pentecostal TV preacher is one of the most well-known televangelists, beginning his television ministry in 1975. By 1983, there were more than 250 TV stations carrying his program.
He is also the founder of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries and started the Jimmy Swaggart Bible College. In addition to his television appearances and in-person ministry, he authored approximately 50 Christian books and has earned a Grammy nomination for his music.
Swaggart’s star power continued to rise until he was caught on camera with a prostitute in New Orleans in 1988. The sex scandal saw him stripped of clerical authority in the Assemblies of God denomination and later forced him to become non-denominational. The scandal also saw a sizable chunk of his fan base disappear.
Swaggart acknowledged his public downfall in an emotional 1988 sermon, telling parishioners, “I have sinned against you. I beg you to forgive me,” but did not specifically make note of his connection to a prostitute.
This is a developing story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments