Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has launched a campaign to rename the street next to Hong Kong's Washington office after Jimmy Lai, the pro-democracy media tycoon facing life in prison.

Lai, 77, a British citizen, founded the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper. He is facing the prospect of life in prison if found guilty of sedition and collusion with foreign powers under Hong Kong's national security law. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The group seeks to erect the street sign “Jimmy Lai Way” on a stretch alongside the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, or HKETO, in Washington’s Dupont Circle neighbourhood.

“By renaming the street in honour of Jimmy Lai, we show respect for this champion of democracy and human rights and all those detained in Hong Kong for exercising rights guaranteed them by international law and treaty,” said Republican Chris Smith of New Jersey, the sponsor of the bill.

“We want to remind every HKETO employee of their part in dismantling the freedoms that once made Hong Kong the most vibrant and prosperous city in Asia."

The bill, co-sponsored by the Democratic Party, if passed, would also direct the US postal service to deliver mail to Hong Kong’s offices in New York and San Francisco if addressed to “1 Jimmy Lai Way”. Maps, regulations and any other official records referring to the street or the trade office address would be required to reflect Lai's name.

The legislation was originally introduced in April 2023 as the "Jimmy Lai Way Bill" by Representatives Smith and Tom Suozzi of New York, who wanted to honour the "renowned Hong Kong human rights defender who remains unjustly imprisoned by Hong Kong authorities".

The bill strongly condemns Lai’s imprisonment and calls for his immediate and unconditional release.

Holmes Norton, the Democratic non-voting delegate, criticised the legislation. “No matter how well-intentioned an initiative is, it is never appropriate for members of Congress not elected by DC residents to legislate on local DC matters, particularly quintessentially local ones like street names," he said.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio recently said Lai's case was a “priority” for him. The jailed China critic's son, Sebastien Lai, told Sky News that his father's case was a "litmus test" for the British government as he pushed prime minister Keir Starmer to press for his release.