Watch live: Mourners pay respects to former President Jimmy Carter at Carter Center
Watch live as mourners gather to pay their respects to former President Jimmy Carter at the Carter Center on Monday (6 January).
Carter, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and peanut farm operator who became the 39th president of the United States, died at his home in Plains, Georgia, last week at 100 years old.
The procession began at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, where former and current Secret Service agents assigned to Carter’s Protective Division carried his remains to a hearse. His motorcade then passed through his hometown of Plains. After a stop at his childhood home and a four-hour journey, his procession arrived in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.
Following a moment of silence at the State Capitol, the former president was honored at the Carter Presidential Center in a private memorial service.
Now, he will lie in repose until early Tuesday, when his body will be flown to Washington, D.C. There, he will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda.
His national funeral will be held at the National Cathedral on January 9, which President Joe Biden marked as a national day of mourning and has called on U.S. citizens to assemble “in their respective places of worship” to pay homage to the former president.
