Customs officer fires gun during freeway conflict outside JFK airport

An on-duty Customs and Border Protection officer fired his weapon several times on a freeway leading to New York's main airport after he said another driver attacked him over a minor traffic crash, Port Authority police said.

After firing his weapon multiple times, it wasn’t clear if any of the shots hit the other driver, who fled the scene after the shooting, according to the customs officer.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. near John F. Kennedy airport on Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the Van Wyck Expressway, Port Authority police said.

The Port Authority didn't say if the officer was driving an official vehicle, and his name has not been released.

The episode near John F. Kennedy International Airport remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made. The officer was unhurt.

The investigation led to traffic delays in the area during the morning commute, but those issues lessened as the morning progressed.

