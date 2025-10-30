Passengers injured after JetBlue flight makes emergency landing in Tampa with flight control issue
The Airbus 320 was heading to Newark Liberty International Airport from Cancun International Airport Thursday when it was forced to divert to Tampa, Florida
Several passengers were injured onboard a JetBlue flight from Mexico to New Jersey, after the aircraft suffered a flight control issue and was forced to make an emergency landing.
The Airbus 320 was heading to Newark Liberty International Airport from Cancun International Airport Thursday when it was forced to divert to Tampa, Florida, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
JetBlue said the aircraft experienced a drop in altitude and the "flight was met by medical personnel who evaluated customers and crew members, and those needing additional care were transported to a local hospital."
The airline did not immediately say how many people were injured, though pilots told air traffic control that at least three people were injured with possible lacerations following the incident, ABC reported.
Conditions on the flight had been mild, and the disruption was caused by the flight control issue which the FAA is now investigating.
Following the sudden landing in Florida, the aircraft was removed from service for inspection. JetBlue said it would also conduct its own investigation into the cause of the issue.
"The safety of our customers and crew members is always our first priority, and we will work to support those involved," JetBlue said in a statement shared with Reuters.
More follows ...
