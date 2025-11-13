Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson reportedly hospitalized in Chicago

Jackson, 84, has a neurodegenerative disorder called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Wednesday 12 November 2025 23:22 EST
Comments
Civil Rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson has been hospitalized in Chicago, according to a new report.

Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition told ABC7 Chicago that the 84-year-old is “under observation for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a neurodegenerative disorder he has managed for more than a decade.”

"Jackson, who was initially diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, received confirmation of his PSP diagnosis in April. His family asks for continued prayers during this time.”

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a Chicago-based organization for social change, was formed in 1996. The organization emerged from two groups Jackson founded, People United to Serve Humanity in 1971 and the Rainbow Coalition in 1984.

Jackson stepped down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in 2023. The reverend is often seen as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s protégé.

Civil Rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson has been hospitalized in Chicago, according to a new report (Getty Images)

This is a developing story...

