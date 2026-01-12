US futures slip while Asian shares gain as Fed chair Powell faces Trump legal threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US futures experienced a dip on Monday, contrasting with gains across Asian markets, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell revealed the Department of Justice had served the central bank with subpoenas.

The threat of a criminal indictment, linked to Mr Powell’s testimony about the Fed’s building renovations, represents the latest escalation in President Donald Trump’s ongoing feud with the institution. Mr Trump has previously criticised the Fed’s $2.5 billion renovation of two office buildings as excessive.

While broader markets appeared to absorb the news relatively calmly, gold and other precious metals, often favoured as hedges during uncertain times, saw their values climb.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%. The future for the Nasdaq composite index slipped 0.8%.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.4% to 26,337.92, while the Shanghai Composite index also rose 0.4%, 4,135.31.

Tokyo's markets were closed for a holiday. However, the U.S. dollar rose against the Japanese yen, climbing to 157.96 yen from 157.90 late Friday.

In South Korea, the Kospi added 0.4% to 4,652.10, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.4% at 8,752.90.

Taiwan's Taiex gained 1%.

On Friday, U.S. stocks hit records following a mixed report on the U.S. job market, one that may delay another cut to interest rates by the Federal Reserve but does not slam the door on it.

Powell’s term as chair ends in May, and Trump administration officials have signaled that he could name a potential replacement this month. Trump has also sought to fire Fed governor Lisa Cook.

In a brief interview with NBC News Sunday, Trump insisted he didn’t know about the investigation into Powell. When asked if the investigation is intended to pressure Powell on rates, Trump said, “No. I wouldn’t even think of doing it that way.”

open image in gallery Dealers talk near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% to 6,966.28, topping its prior all-time high set earlier in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5% to 49,504.07, and likewise set a record.

The Nasdaq composite led the market with a 0.8% gain, closing at 23,671.35.

The U.S. Labor Department said employers hired fewer workers during December than economists expected, though the unemployment rate improved and was better than expected. It reinforced how the U.S. job market may be in a “ low-hire, low-fire” state and may hopefully avoid a recession.

On Wall Street, power company Vistra soared 10.5% to help lead the market after signing a 20-year deal to provide electricity from three of its nuclear plants to Meta Platforms. Big Tech companies have been signing a string of such deals to electrify the data centers powering their moves into artificial-intelligence technology.

Oklo jumped 7.9% after saying it also signed a deal with Meta Platforms that will help it secure nuclear fuel and advance its project to build a facility in Pike County, Ohio.

Homebuilders and other companies involved in the housing market were strong in their first trading after President Donald Trump announced a plan to lower mortgage rates. Trump on late Thursday called for the purchase of $200 billion in mortgage bonds, similar to how the Fed in the past has bought bonds backed by mortgages to bring down mortgage rates.

Builders FirstSource, a supplier of building products, jumped 12% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 along with Vistra. Among homebuilders, Lennar rallied 8.9%, D.R. Horton climbed 7.8% and PulteGroup rose 7.3%.

They helped offset a 2.7% drop for General Motors. The auto giant said it will take a $6 billion hit to its results for the last three months of 2025 related to its pullback from electric vehicles. That’s on top of the $1.6 billion in charges GM took in the prior quarter. Fewer tax incentives and easier fuel-emission regulations have been eating into demand for EVs.

In other dealings early Monday, the euro climbed to $1.1657 from $1.1633 late Friday.

U.S. benchmark crude oil added 5 cents to $59.17 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 7 cents to $63.41 per barrel.

The price of gold rose 1.9% and the price of silver jumped 4.8%.