Photos of Marjorie Taylor Greene standing with Epstein survivors before House votes on Epstein files

J. Scott Applewhite
Tuesday 18 November 2025 14:06 EST

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican and longtime Trump loyalist, stood with several Jeffrey Epstein abuse survivors outside the Capitol Tuesday morning, along with other Republican congresspeople, as the House headed toward a vote on legislation to force the Justice Department to publicly release its files on the late financier.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act would require releasing within 30 days all files and communications about Epstein and the federal investigation into his death. Victim identities and ongoing-investigation details may be redacted, but no material can be withheld for “embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.”

