Photos of Marjorie Taylor Greene standing with Epstein survivors before House votes on Epstein files

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a GeorgiaRepublican and longtime Trump loyalist, stood with several Jeffrey Epstein abuse survivors outside the Capitol Tuesday morning, along with other Republican congresspeople, as the House headed toward a vote on legislation to force the Justice Department to publicly release its files on the late financier.
The Epstein Files Transparency Act would require releasing within 30 days all files and communications about Epstein and the federal investigation into his death. Victim identities and ongoing-investigation details may be redacted, but no material can be withheld for “embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.”
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in