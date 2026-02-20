Jeffrey Epstein’s estate agrees to $35 million settlement in victim class action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has agreed to pay as much as $35 million to resolve a class action lawsuit that accused two of the disgraced financier's advisers of aiding and abetting his sex trafficking of young women and teenage girls, according to a court filing on Thursday.

Boies Schiller Flexner, a law firm representing Epstein victims, announced the settlement in a brief filed in federal court in Manhattan.

The deal, if approved by a judge, would bring an end to a 2024 lawsuit filed against Epstein's former personal lawyer Darren Indyke and former accountant Richard Kahn, who are co-executors of Epstein's estate.

Epstein's estate previously set up a restitution fund that paid out $121 million to victims. The estate also paid out $49 million in additional settlements to victims.

Neither Indyke nor Kahn "made any admission or concession of misconduct" as part of the settlement made public on Thursday, their lawyer Daniel H. Weiner said.

( AP )

"Because they did nothing wrong, the co-executors were prepared to fight the claims against them through to trial, but agreed to mediate and settle this lawsuit in order to achieve finality as to any potential claims against the Epstein Estate," Weiner said.

Weiner said the settlement would provide "a confidential avenue for financial relief" for Epstein victims who have not already resolved claims against the estate.

Epstein died in a New York jail in August 2019. His death was ruled a suicide.

In the 2024 lawsuit, lawyers at Boies Schiller Flexner said Indyke and Kahn helped Epstein create a complex web of corporations and bank accounts that let him hide his abuses and pay victims and recruiters, while leaving them "richly compensated" for their work.

The Boies law firm previously helped obtain $365 million of settlements with JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank after accusing them of missing red flags about Epstein, once a lucrative client.