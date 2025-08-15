Jeff Bezos posts heartfelt tribute to mom Jackie Bezos who’s died at 78

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jackie Bezos, the mother of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has died at age 78, the billionaire announced in a heartfelt statement.

Jacklyn Gise Bezos, who was born in 1946, “died peacefully in her Miami home” on Thursday, according to the Bezos family foundation.

“After a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia, she passed away today, surrounded by so many of us who loved her — her kids, grandkids, and my dad,” the tech billionaire wrote in an Instagram post Thursday evening. “I know she felt our love in those final moments. We were all so lucky to be in her life. I hold her safe in my heart forever.”

She was diagnosed with the disease in 2020, the foundation said. Lewy Body Dementia, a progressive brain disease that affects one’s thinking, memory and movement, is the second most common type of dementia after Alzheimer's disease, according to MayoClinic.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Mike, children Jeff, Christina, and Mark, 11 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

open image in gallery Jackie Bezos, mother of Jeff Bezos, died at age 78 ( Bezos Family Foundation )

She was born in Washington, D.C., before her family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she gave birth to Jeff at 17.

“Her adulthood started a little bit early when she became my mom at the tender age of 17. That couldn’t have been easy, but she made it all work,” her son wrote.

“She pounced on the job of loving me with ferocity, brought my amazing dad onto the team a few years later, and then added my sister and brother to her list of people to love, guard, and nourish. For the rest of her life, that list of people to love never stopped growing. She always gave so much more than she ever asked for.”

open image in gallery Jeff Bezos hugs his mother, Jacklyn Bezos, after his flight on Blue Origin's New Shepard into space during a press conference on July 20, 2021 ( Getty Images )

Bezos’ wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, wrote in the comments: "We will miss her SO much. Love you ❤️💔."

The young, single mother was “relentless,” the foundation said. She took night classes after high school and worked at a bank. That’s where she met Miguel Bezos.

They got married in April 1968, and the foundation stated that Jackie “poured her heart” into her children.

“She made countless trips to Radio Shack for Jeff, spent numerous hours supervising cheerleading practices with Christina, and hauled drums in the back of the family station wagon for Mark. She dedicated her life to her family and poured her heart into raising her children with compassion, patience, and wisdom,” the statement read.

Jackie and Mike — along with their children and their families — created the Bezos Family Foundation in 2000.