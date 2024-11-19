Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Incoming Vice President JD Vance lashed out at the chief financial officer of Steve Bannon’s podcast on Tuesday for criticizing him for missing a Senate vote - and called her a “mouth breathing imbecile.”

In a short-lived scuffle on X, Grace Chong, who oversees Bannon’s WarRoom financials, called out Vance, Florida’s Marco Rubio and other GOP senators for skipping a vote to block President Joe Biden’s judicial picks.

“You guys better show up and do your one fricken job!!” Chong wrote in a now-deleted post on X. She directly tagged Rubio – Trump’s Secretary of State nominee – and Vance while calling on other Senate Republicans to show up.

Vice President-elect JD Vance is sparring with an ally of Steve Bannon’s for skipping a Senate vote to interview FBI directors ( EPA )

Chong was referring to the Republican-led effort to block Biden’s judicial nominations that Democrats are hoping to pass before Biden leaves office. Trump has been encouraging Senate Republicans to show up and vote against the judicial nominations.

However, Vance didn’t find Chong’s suggestion helpful.

“Grace Chong is a mouth breathing imbecile who attacks those of us in the fight rather than make herself useful,” Vance responded in a now-deleted post.

Vance went on to explain he was helping Trump interview potential FBI director contenders as well as other government positions. Even if he, and every other Senate Republican, showed up they still would have failed to block Democrats’ efforts.

“I tend to think it’s more important to get an FBI director who will dismantle the deep state than it is for Republicans to lose a vote 49-46 rather than 49-45. But that’s just me,” Vance added.

In responding to Chong’s criticisms, Vance seemingly confirmed suspicions that he and the president-elect intend to replace the current director, Christopher Wray, despite his term expiring in 2027.

Trump nominated Wray, a fellow Republican, in 2017 after firing James Comey. Though the two were once allies, Wray has earned Trump’s ire for cooperating with federal investigations such as overseeing the Mar-a-Lago raid as part of the classified documents case.

After the exchange between Vance and Chong, Vance showed up to the Senate chamber to vote against a federal nominee to a court in Oregon. The nominee was ultimately confirmed in a 50–44 vote.