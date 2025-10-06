Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Before her death, chimpanzee expert and conservationist Jane Goodall revealed her wish to send tech billionaire Elon Musk, President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a SpaceX flight out of Earth.

Goodall died at the age of 91 last Wednesday. As the world mourned her death, Netflix debuted a new documentary series titled Famous Last Words, featuring an interview with Goodall from March, which she understood would only be released after her death.

One rather frank part of Goodall’s interview that made headlines involved her listing several world leaders she’d like off the planet.

“There are people I don’t like,” Goodall told TV writer Brad Falchuk. “And I would like to put them on one of [Elon] Musk’s spaceships and send them all off to the planet he’s sure he’s going to discover.”

Before her death, chimpanzee expert and conservationist Jane Goodall revealed her wish to send tech billionaire Elon Musk, President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a SpaceX flight out of Earth ( Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images )

Musk, the CEO of rocket producer SpaceX, has shared his ambitions to send humans to Mars as early as 2029. He was close to Trump during the start of the president’s second term as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, but they later had a public falling out.

“Along with Musk, would be Trump, and some of Trump’s real supporters. And then I would put [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in there, and I would put President Xi [Jinping of China]. I’d certainly put [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu in there and his far-right government,” Goodall said.

Goodall, who was a United Nations Messenger of Peace, spoke about the many conflicts plaguing the world, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas war, in a statement for the International Day of Peace in September 2024.

“Let us pray for the end of conflict, especially the genocide of the people of Gaza. And for those risking their lives to help the wounded and feed the hungry and care for the animals suffering as a result of human violence, cruelty and war,” she said.

Israel has vehemently denied that it is carrying out a genocide in Gaza.

Musk was close to Trump during the start of the president's second term as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, but they later had a public falling out ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images )

Goodall had previously compared Trump to the chimpanzees she is known for observing.

“In many ways the performances of Donald Trump remind me of male chimpanzees and their dominance rituals,” Goodall told The Atlantic in 2016.

She continued: “In order to impress rivals, males seeking to rise in the dominance hierarchy perform spectacular displays: stamping, slapping the ground, dragging branches, throwing rocks. The more vigorous and imaginative the display, the faster the individual is likely to rise in the hierarchy, and the longer he is likely to maintain that position.”

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment on Goodall’s interview.

Goodall, from London, began studying chimpanzees in Africa in 1960, at the age of 26. She established the Jane Goodall Institute in 1977 to promote wildlife and environmental conservation. From the Jane Goodall Institute came the Roots & Shoots program, which empowers young people to make change within their communities.