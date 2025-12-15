Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 21-27 includes Meghan Trainor and Ryan Seacrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 21-27 :

Dec. 21: Actor Jane Fonda is 88. Actor Larry Bryggman (“As the World Turns,” ”Die Hard: With a Vengeance”) is 87. Singer Carla Thomas is 83. Guitarist Albert Lee is 82. Actor Josh Mostel (“Billy Madison,” “Big Daddy”) is 79. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 77. Singer Nick Gilder is 75. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris (“Better Call Saul”) is 73. Actor Jane Kaczmarek (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 70. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 69. Entertainer Jim Rose of The Jim Rose Circus Sideshow is 69. Former child actor Lisa Gerritsen (“Phyllis,” ″The Mary Tyler Moore Show”) is 68. Actor-comedian Ray Romano (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 68. Country singer Christy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 63. Drummer Murph of Dinosaur Jr. is 61. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 60. Guitarist Gabrielle Glaser (Luscious Jackson) is 60. Actor Michelle Hurd (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’) is 59. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 59. Actor Karri Turner (“JAG”) is 59. Actor Khrystyne Haje (“Head of the Class”) is 57. Country singer Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers is 57. Actor Julie Delpy is 56. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 54. Singer-guitarist Brett Scallions (Fuel) is 54. Singer Lukas Rossi of Rock Star Supernova (TV: “Rock Star: Supernova”) is 49. Actor Rutina Wesley (“Queen Sugar,” “True Blood”) is 47. Keyboardist Anna Bulbrook of Airborne Toxic Event is 43. Actor Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead”) is 42. Actor Kaitlyn Dever (“Last Man Standing”) is 29.

Dec. 22: Actor Hector Elizondo is 89. Country singer and actor Red Steagall is 87. TV anchor Diane Sawyer is 80. Guitarist Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick is 77. Actor BernNadette Stanis (“Good Times”) is 72. Rapper Luther Campbell (2 Live Crew) is 65. Guitarist Chuck Mead (BR549) is 65. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 63. Actor Lauralee Bell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 57. Country singer Lori McKenna is 57. Actor Heather Donahue (“The Blair Witch Project”) is 52. Actor Chris Carmack (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The O.C.”) is 45. Actor Harry Ford (“Code Black”) is 43. Actor Greg Finley (TV’s “The Flash,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 41. Singer Jordin Sparks (“American Idol”) is 36. Singer Meghan Trainor is 32.

Dec. 23: Actor Ronnie Schell (“Gomer Pyle, USMC”) is 94. Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen (Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna) is 85. Actor-comedian Harry Shearer (“The Simpsons”) is 82. Actor Susan Lucci (“All My Children”) is 79. Musician Adrian Belew (King Crimson) is 76. Guitarist Dave Murray of Iron Maiden is 69. Actor Joan Severance (TV’s “Wiseguy”) is 67. Singer Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam is 61. Jazz trumpeter Irvin Mayfield is 48. Actor Anna Maria Perez de Tagle (“Hannah Montana,” ″Camp Rock”) is 35. Actor Spencer Daniels (“Mom”) is 33. Actor Caleb Foote (TV’s “The Kids Are Alright”) is 32.

Dec. 24: Actor Grand L. Bush (TV’s “The Visitor,” film’s “Demolition Man”) is 70. Actor Stephanie Hodge (“Unhappily Ever After”) is 69. Bassist-synthesizer player Ian Burden (Human League) is 68. Actor Anil Kapoor (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 66. Actor Wade Williams (“Prison Break,” “The Bernie Mac Show”) is 64. Singer Mary Ramsey of 10,000 Maniacs is 62. Actor Mark Valley (“Boston Legal”) is 61. Actor Diedrich Bader (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 59. Actor Amaury Nolasco (TV’s “Deception,” “Prison Break”) is 55. Singer Ricky Martin is 54. “Twilight” series author Stephenie Meyer is 52. TV host Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”) is 51. Actor Michael Raymond-James (“Once Upon a Time,” “True Blood”) is 48. Actor Austin Stowell (“12 Strong”) is 41. Actor Sofia Black-D’Elia (“Your Honor,” “The Mick”) is 34. Singer Louis Tomlinson of One Direction is 34.

Dec. 25: Actor Hanna Schygulla (“Barnum,” ″Casanova”) is 82. Actor Gary Sandy (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 80. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 77. Actor Sissy Spacek is 76. Actor CCH Pounder is 73. Guitarist Robin Campbell of UB40 is 71. Singer Annie Lennox is 71. Singer Steve Wariner is 71. Actor Klea Scott (“Millennium”) is 57. Guitarist Noel Hogan of The Cranberries is 54. Singer Dido is 54. Singer Mac Powell of Third Day is 53. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 43. Singer Jess and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas are 41. Actor Perdita Weeks (2018′s “Magnum P.I.”) is 40. Singer-guitarist Lukas Nelson of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 37.

Dec. 26: “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 80. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 79. Bassist George Porter Jr. of The Meters is 78. Humorist David Sedaris is 69. Drummer Brian Westrum of Sons of the Desert is 63. Drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica is 62. Guitarist J (White Zombie) is 58. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 58. Guitarist Peter Klett of Candlebox is 57. Singer James Mercer of The Shins is 55. Actor-singer Jared Leto of 30 Seconds to Mars is 54. Singer Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”) is 46. Actor Beth Behrs (“The Neighborhood,” “2 Broke Girls”) is 40. Actor Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) is 39. Actor Eden Sher (“The Middle”) is 34. Singer Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix is 33.

Dec. 27: Guitarist Mick Jones of Foreigner is 81. Singer Tracy Nelson is 81. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 77. Jazz drummer T.S. Monk is 76. Singer Karla Bonoff is 74. Guitarist David Knopfler of Dire Straits is 73. Actor Tovah Feldshuh (“Law & Order”) is 72. Actor Maryam D’Abo (“The Living Daylights”) is 65. Drummer Jeff Bryant (Ricochet) is 63. Actor Ian Gomez (“Felicity,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 61. Actor Theresa Randle (“Bad Boys”) is 61. Actor Eva LaRue (“CSI: Miami”) is 59. Bassist Darrin Vincent of Dailey and Vincent is 56. Guitarist Matt Slocum of Sixpence None the Richer is 53. Actor Wilson Cruz (“Party of Five,” ″My So-Called Life”) is 52. Actor Masi Oka (“Hawaii Five-0,” ″Heroes”) is 51. Actor Emilie de Ravin (“Once Upon a Time,” ″Lost”) is 44. Actor Jay Ellis (“Insecure”) is 44. Guitarist James Mead of Kutless is 43. Singer Hayley Williams of Paramore is 37. Singer Shay Mooney of Dan and Shay is 34. Actor Timothée Chalamet is 30.