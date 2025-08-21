James Dobson, influential Christian leader and presidential advisor, dies at 89

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dr. James Dobson, a child psychologist and influential Christian leader who once served on an advisory board for President Donald Trump, died on Thursday. He was 89.

Dobson’s death was announced by the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute, which did not say when or how he died.

His work centered around promoting fundamentalist Christian values to the American public through his best-selling book “Dare to Discipline” and his founding of Focus on the Family in 1977, which he grew into one of the largest evangelical ministries in the world.

His role at the ministry allowed him to shape American policies by weighing in on legislation and advising on White House panels. Dobson, a fierce advocate for “family values,” campaigned against abortion, gay rights, and the banning of conversion therapy.

He most recently served on Trump’s Evangelical Executive Advisory Board.

open image in gallery James Dobson, an influential Christian leader who once served on an advisory board for President Donald Trump, died Thursday. He was 89. ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

He also started a daily radio program for Focus on the Family which counsels Christians to be good parents. He later went on to join the Radio Hall of Fame.

When Dobson left Focus on the Family in 2010 to start the organization that bears his name, he continued the radio program under the name Family Talk with Dr. James Dobson.

Dobson’s daily broadcasts were played on over 4,000 radio stations across North America and translated into 27 languages in more than 160 countries, according to the obituary shared by his institute.

He also authored over 70 books dedicated to upholding traditional family values and gender roles.

Over the years, Dobson served as an advisor to five presidents, and was appointed to presidential commissions by Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, according to his obituary.

“Dr. Dobson’s impact endures through the many lives he touched, the families he strengthened, and the unshakable faith he proclaimed,” his family said in a statement announcing his death.

Dobson, who was born in 1936 in Shreveport, Louisiana, is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; their children, Danae and Ryan; daughter-in-law Laura and two grandchildren.