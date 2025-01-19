Watch live: Biden addresses nation as Hamas releases first hostages in Israel-Gaza ceasefire deal
Watch live as outgoing President Joe Biden addresses the nation on Sunday (19 January) as Hamas released the first hostages in the Israel ceasefire deal.
The Israeli military confirmed it had received the first three hostages and they are being accompanied by IDF special forces and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment.
British-Israeli Emily Damari, 28, was among those abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, as well as Romi Gonen, 24, who was ambushed as she tried to escape from the Supernova Festival.
Veterinary nurse Doron Steinbrecher, 31, who was in her apartment in southern Israel when Hamas attacked is also set for release.
Meanwhile, Palestinians have taken to the streets of the besieged enclave to celebrate the truce, and have started to return to their homes, many of which have been reduced to rubble.
At least eight have been killed and 25 others injured, medics in Gaza have said, while the ceasefire was delayed.
