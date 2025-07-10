Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Iranian official has suggested that Donald Trump could be attacked by Tehran while sunbathing at his Mar-a-Lago mansion.

In an interview with Iranian state television, former senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Mohammad-Javad Larijani suggested the US President could be attacked with a drone while at his Florida estate.

“Trump has done something so that he can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago," Mr Larijani said, according to London-based outlet Iran International.

"As he lies there with his stomach to the sun, a small drone might hit him in the navel. It’s very simple.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound ( Getty Images )

Later in an interview on Fox News, the remarks were put to Trump, who laughed off the apparent threat.

Host Peter Doocy asked the president when he last went sunbathing.

A smiling Trump replied: “It’s been a long time. I don’t know, maybe I was around seven or so. I’m not too big into it.”

He added: “I guess it’s a threat. I’m sure it’s not a threat, actually, but perhaps it is.”

The exchange comes two weeks after the U.S. dramatically intervened in the 12-day war between Israel and Iran by bombing Tehran’s three nuclear facilities.

Visiting the White House this week, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump for assisting Israel in its campaign against Iran.

Trump has repeatedly declared that the U.S. bombing of three of Iran's nuclear sites had "obliterated" them, though some experts have questioned the extent of the damage and raised the possibility that Iran had secreted away part of its enriched uranium stockpile before the strikes.

An Israeli official said intelligence indicated that Iran's enriched uranium remained at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, the sites that the U.S. hit last month, and had not been moved.

open image in gallery Trump laughed off the comments ( Getty Images )

Talks between Washington and Tehran are set to resume in Norway this week, and on Monday Trump said he would like to lift sanctions on Iran at some point.

In an eye-catching post on X suggesting Tehran sees economic ties as a potential element in any deal, President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei believed American investors can come to Iran with "no obstacles to their activities".

But Pezeshkian said trust would be an issue going forward in the relationship between the two countries in an interview on the weekend with Tucker Carlson.

Trump has repeatedly threatened further strikes on Iran if Khamenei does not end the country’s nuclear enrichment program.

With additional reporting from Reuters