Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Top federal agencies are reportedly hoping to ban future sales from one of the most popular home internet router brands in the U.S., citing China-related national security concerns.

The Commerce Department has reportedly proposed banning sales of devices from California-based TP-Link Systems, a company whose products make up over a third of the home router market, according to The Washington Post.

The Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Defense all were involved in crafting the proposal, sources said. The Commerce Department has not carried out that proposed plan thus far, and could still decide against such a step.

The Independent has contacted these agencies for comment.

Officials are concerned that the company, which was recently spun out from the Chinese firm TP-Link Technologies, remains subject to influence from Beijing, putting the data of Americans at risk. It continues to own some of its former parent company’s assets in China, per the paper.

open image in gallery Federal officials reportedly want to ban devices from TP-Link Systems, a popular brand that amounts for over a third of U.S. home router sales ( Amazon UK )

Prior to the split, which was completed last year, TP-Link was considered the world’s largest provider of consumer Wi-Fi equipment, and its products are widely available on online marketplaces like Amazon.

TP-Link Systems insists it is a U.S.-based company that does not pose a threat to consumers.

“No official action or confirmation has been made by any agency or the White House regarding these allegations,” a TP-Link Systems spokesperson told The Independent.

“TP-Link Systems vigorously disputes any allegation that its products present national security risks to the United States.”

The company added that any potential concerns from U.S. regulators are “fully resolvable by a common-sense mix of measures like onshoring development functions, investing in cybersecurity, and being transparent.”

The alleged shutdown plan would amount to one of the largest consumer technologies bans in U.S. history.

It comes at a time of heightened tension in U.S.-China relations, as the pair of nations navigates an ongoing trade war and attempts by U.S. regulators to force a sale of TikTok’s American operations over similar national security concerns.

open image in gallery TP-Link was founded in China but split into separate U.S. and Chinese entities last year ( AFP via Getty Images )

U.S. officials considered the ban this summer in an interagency process, the Post reports.

In May, a group of Republican lawmakers including Sen. Tom Cotton, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, called on U.S. to impose a ban.

An investigation into the company began last year, Bloomberg reports.

The reported investigation stems from sweeping powers created via executive order in Trump’s first term allowing officials to ban IT and communications technologies linked to foreign adversaries if the devices are found to pose an “unacceptable risk” to national security.

Chinese state-sponsored hackers were able to exploit TP-Link routers, along with ones from other U.S. companies, in the course of the recent Volt and Salt Typhoon cyberattacks on U.S. critical infrastructure, according to officials.