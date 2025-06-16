Kalen Jackson is carrying on her father's legacy through her mental health advocacy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Breaking down barriers surrounding mental health was a personal mission for Jim Irsay, the beloved owner of the Indianapolis Colts who died last month at age 65.

It’s personal for Kalen Jackson, too.

Irsay’s youngest daughter, who joins sisters Carlie Irsay-Gordon and Casey Foyt in running the team, has talked openly about dealing with anxiety. Irsay-Gordon is the CEO with Foyt as executive vice president and Jackson chief brand officer.

Jackson leads “Kicking The Stigma,” the family’s initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders. The organization is committed to dismantling the stigma often associated with these illnesses and has been focused on expanding access to critical services across Indiana and nationwide.

The Colts have donated more than $30 million to nonprofits and organizations in the mental health space since the initiative launched in 2020.

“The stigma piece to me has almost become synonymous in my head with the way we handle it as a culture because the stigma comes from prejudice and judgment and that comes from how it’s presented in our culture over time,” Jackson said. “How do we change that conversation? With that will come so much of the change that we’re fighting so hard to get to in terms of having more things covered (by) insurance or the way the hospital networks look at this, the way that companies look at this and supporting their employees.”

Irsay often spoke publicly about his battles with alcoholism and addiction, hoping his journey to sobriety would inspire and encourage others.

Jackson’s voice will continue to carry on the conversation.

“I am so proud of the legacy he has left behind and I only hope to make him proud,” Jackson said.

Jackson will be recognized by Project Healthy Minds, a Millennial and Gen Z-driven mental health tech nonprofit, for becoming a trailblazing leader in mental health advocacy. She will receive the organization’s first “Sports Visionary of the Year” Award at the third annual World Mental Health Day Gala on Oct. 9 in New York. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will present Jackson with the award at an event that’s brought together celebrities, executives, and cultural leaders, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“When we all got together to decide who should win this inaugural award, it was unanimous that it should be Kalen and the Colts because they have been so committed to mental health in sports,” said Phillip Schermer, founder and CEO of Project Healthy Minds. “It’s not talking the talk, it’s walking the walk. They’ve been doing this from the beginning and I think they’ve sort of lit a path for what I think every sport and every league ought to do.”

For Jackson, who is on the nonprofit's Board of Directors, the mission is clear.

“To connect with people and to be compassionate and to try to change the world for the better, that’s kind of what all this is for me,” she said.

The NFL and NFL Players Association in 2019 agreed to make it a requirement to have a licensed behavioral health clinician on the staff of each team in an effort to increase mental health resources.

The Colts have taken it further. They recently hired a clinician to also work with front-office staff and coaches.

“I don’t have to wait to know what impact it’s going to have,” Jackson said.

