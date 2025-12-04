Elderly dog owner dies after falling through ice on pond trying to save his beloved pup
Indiana officials say Phillip Hoover’s death was an accidental drowning
An Indiana man died after falling through the ice of a pond while trying to save the beloved dog that he ultimately gave his life to protect.
Phillip Hoover, 69, was pulled from the icy waters on Monday after officers responded to the private pond around 4 p.m. in Syracuse, which is about 145 miles north of Indianapolis.
Officers say Hoover fell through the ice while attempting to rescue his dog, which had broken through the frozen surface, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Emergency crews pulled Hoover from the water and rushed him to a hospital, where he later died. Officials say his death was an accidental drowning. His dog survived and showed no signs of injury.
The drowning remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, the Indiana DNR and the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office.
The Indiana DNR is reminding the public to assume no ice is safe, test the ice before walking on it and take safety precautions when near frozen bodies of water.
Hoover had worked 47 years at Smoker Craft and loved woodworking, fishing, grilling and cheering on the Chicago Bears, according to his obituary.
