77-year-old man visited a car show for his birthday. His last act hours later was to save his wife from a falling tree

An Indiana man was tragically killed when a tree suddenly fell on him as he was celebrating his 77th birthday with his wife – whom he had pushed out of harm’s way mere moments before his death.

Doug Pendleton and his wife, Linda, were visiting a car show and the Studebaker National Museum, a car museum in South Bend, Indiana, when a tree suddenly fell on him, killing him instantly. The tree collapsed near a historic restaurant and toward the couple. Its unclear what caused the large tree to collapse into the road.

"Doug, obviously out of the corner of his eyes, saw the tree coming over and told me to run, (and) according to a witness, pushed me out of the way," his wife, Linda, told 13News.

While his quick thinking saved Linda’s life, she was still injured in the tragic accident.

“I have a broken neck. I have a total of five cervical fractures. Some have been fused. I have a cracked sternum and a lot of bruises up and down my body, and I am a very fortunate person,” Linda said.

Doug Pendleton and his wife, Linda, were visiting a car show and car museum in South Bend, Indiana, over the weekend when a tree fell on him, instantly killing him. ( Linda Pendleton/WTHR )

Though grateful she survived, she is now without her beloved husband, a car fanatic and wine lover. The pair owned a wine store called Grapevine Cottage in Zionsville, Indiana, about 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

"One of the things we have always done is write wine reviews," Linda said.

Linda said her husband, known as “The Wine Guy” around town, loved his job more than anything.

"His customers were fun. It was just a happy place to be," Linda said.

Linda says she and her family plan to keep Grapevine Cottage open to honor her husband’s legacy.

In a statement, the couple’s hometown wrote they were “heartbroken” to learn of Doug Pendleton’s death.

“Doug Pendleton was more than just the ‘Wine Guy’. He ran one of Zionsville’s most successful and prominent businesses for over 25 years,” said Mayor John Stehr. “His Grapevine Cottage attracted visitors to Zionsville from far and wide, who were always met with a smile and great advice. Doug will be missed by so many friends and customers.”