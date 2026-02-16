Imran Khan’s physician says report of ‘improvement’ in ex-PM’s eyesight cannot be verified

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A team of doctors treating Imran Khan has reported “improvement” in his eyesight, his personal physician said Monday, but added he could neither confirm nor deny the assessment as Pakistan's authorities have not granted him access to the imprisoned former premier.

Dr. Aasim Yusuf made the remarks in a video message posted on X a day after a panel of eye specialists examined Khan at Adiala prison, in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, following an order from Pakistan’s Supreme Court.

Yusuf said prison doctors briefed him by phone Sunday about an “improvement” in Khan’s eye condition and the treatment he has received since late January when Khan underwent a procedure at a hospital in Islamabad after complaining of partial vision loss.

Yusuf said he would have been “extremely happy” if he could verify the reported improvement.

“Unfortunately, because I have not seen him myself and have not been able to participate in his care or speak with him, I am unable to either confirm or deny the veracity of what we have been told,” he said.

He also called for any further treatment to be carried out at a hospital in Islamabad.

Cabinet minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry wrote on X on Monday that a detailed medical examination of Khan was conducted inside the Adiala prison and the doctors found that the eyesight of Khan had improved and “no major complications have emerged."

Concern about Khan’s eyesight surfaced when the government said he had undergone a brief eye procedure. It prompted the Supreme Court to direct Khan’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, to meet him in prison.

Safdar later told the court that Khan had lost about 85% of vision in his right eye, alarming supporters in his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, who have staged protests in Islamabad and other cities demanding Khan's transfer to a hospital. Some PTI lawmakers and allies have also held a sit-in outside parliament since last week.

Khan, 73, has been held at prison since 2023 following a conviction in a graft case. He was removed from office in April 2022 through a parliamentary no-confidence vote.

Khan alleges his ouster resulted from a U.S.-backed conspiracy involving political rivals and the military — claims denied by Washington, Pakistan’s military and political opponents, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan.

Despite his legal challenges, Khan remains a central political figure with a strong support base.