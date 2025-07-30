She was at home eating chocolate and listening to Pink Floyd’s Money. Then a scratcher made her a millionaire
The woman recalled sitting at home eating chocolate and listening to Pink Floyd when she scratched off the last symbol – and won big time.
A lucky Illinois woman was at home listening to Pink Floyd’s “Money” when she scratched her newly purchased lottery ticket and realized she won $1 million.
“I was planning on playing a different scratch-off game,” the winner, who chose not to be identified but went by the nickname Wishing Fish, told Illinois Lottery officials. “But as I looked over the other options, this ticket stood out. It was as if my vision blocked out all the other tickets – this one was meant to be.”
Wishing Fish bought her lucky ticket, Ultimate Bonus Payout, at a Jewel-Osco supermarket in Cary, about 45 miles northwest of Chicago, lottery officials said.
The new millionaire recalled the moment she finished her scratch-off and realized she won big.
“I was at home eating a chocolate bar with the song ‘Money’ by Pink Floyd playing in the background. I scratched the last symbol and immediately FaceTimed my son, repeating over and over, ‘I’m going to have a heart attack – I just won $1 million!’” she said.
With her good fortune, Wishing Fish says she hopes to help some of her loved ones – and take a nice trip.
“I plan to share the winnings with about 15 family members, with my three kids – who are now grown – getting the biggest share. I’m also helping a close friend with four children get settled into an apartment,” she said.
She added: “I want to buy a car with a sunroof and take a vacation somewhere in the Keys with my husband, where I can swim with dolphins – just a few things on my bucket list.”
Her win marked the 35th scratch-off prize worth $1 million or more won by an Illinois Lottery player this year, according to lottery officials.
More than 35 million winning scratch-offs have been sold across the state so far this year, and have awarded more than $937 million in prizes.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments