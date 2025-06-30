Idaho shooting latest: Man found dead with firearm and lockdown lifted hours after firefighter ambush kills two
Authorities end ‘shelter-in-place’ order for the residents of Coeur d’Alene
A man has been found dead with a firearm after a shooting that killed two firefighters and left another critically injured in Coeur d’Alene in western Idaho.
Authorities say the firefighters were responding to a brush fire on Canfield Mountain on Sunday afternoon when they came under sniper fire.
Earlier authorities said there could be multiple assailants using high-powered rifles who were firing from multiple positions hidden in dense brush.
Idaho governor Brad Little said “multiple heroic firefighters” were attacked while responding to the fire.
“This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters,” he wrote on Facebook. “I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more.”
Later in the evening, a SWAT team located the body of a man with a firearm close by. The discovery led to the lifting of a shelter-in-place order, although officials say the wildfire remains active and residents should stay alert.
Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the man found dead was the suspected gunman.
An investigation into the motive and full circumstances of the attack is ongoing.
Authorities say the fire was deliberately set to ambush firefighters
The fire that brought first responders to Canfield Mountain was deliberately set, according to officials from Idaho’s Northern Lakes Fire District, NBC reported.
Firefighters were met with gunfire shortly after arriving at the scene, and authorities say the word “ambush” accurately describes what happened to those first on site.
A federal official, speaking on condition of anonymity to the outlet, confirmed early indications that the attack was carried out in ambush style.
Body with firearm found on Canfield Mountain
A SWAT team has found the body of a man on Canfield Mountain, along with a firearm nearby, according to Kootenai County Emergency Management.
The “shelter in place” order was lifted, although authorities warn the wildfire in the area remains active.
Residents have been urged to stay alert and be prepared in case further action is needed.
Third firefighter critically injured in the shooting
After authorities confirmed two fatalities, reports are now emerging of another firefighter being injured in the Coeur d’Alene shooting.
According to the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), a firefighter remains in surgery after two firefighters were killed.
The third firefighter was critically injured when a sniper opened fire on crews responding to the blaze on Canfield Mountain.
The injured firefighter is still undergoing surgery, the union said in a post on X.
The IAFF, which represents emergency workers across the US and Canada, described the incident as a “heinous act of violence”.
Multi-day operation if shooters are not neutralised quickly, sheriff warns
Kootenai County sheriff Robert Norris says that there is at least one active shooter firing at law enforcement with a high-powered rifle.
“If these individuals are not neutralised quickly, this is going to be a likely a multi-day operation,” he said.
He said that officers had reported bullets coming in from different directions.
“We are actively taking sniper fire as we speak,” said Sheriff Norris from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office in a press conference.
“We don’t know how many suspects are up there, and we don’t know how many casualties there are,” he said earlier.
He said that the shooter or shooters showed “no sign of wanting to surrender”.
Two firefighters fatally shot dead while responding to brushfire in Coeur d’Alene
Two firefighters were fatally shot while responding to a brush fire near Coeur d’Alene in western Idaho.
Officials say they were ambushed by one or more shooters hiding in dense brush and firing from multiple positions, possibly with high-powered rifles.
Firefighting efforts have been halted due to the threat, and a shelter-in-place order is in effect for the residents.
Governor Brad Little condemned the attack, calling it a “heinous assault” on “brave firefighters”.
