Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Popular streamer Ice Poseidon kicked off Royal Caribbean cruise accused of hunting for swingers

Group of internet streamers removed from vessel after being a nuisance to other passengers

Harry Cockburn
Friday 07 November 2025 13:53 EST
Comments
First look at Royal Caribbean's Legend of the Seas

A streamer known as Ice Poseidon has been removed from a cruise ship, along with several other streamers, after the group was allegedly involved in several incidents of bad behaviour, including fighting on deck and allegedly going from door to door looking for swingers.

Ice Poseidon, whose real name is Paul Denino, is an internet personality who has previously streamed on Twitch, YouTube, and, more recently, Kick. He gained notoriety when he was accused of defrauding his own fans of around $500,000 in a crypto project.

According to reports, Denino and a loosely affiliated group of streamers were aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, turning what was supposed to be, for many, a vacation into a live-streamed fiasco.

Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, shown here, was the setting for a bizarre scene which led to several streamers being asked to leave
Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, shown here, was the setting for a bizarre scene which led to several streamers being asked to leave (Â©2016 Michel Verdure - www.verd)

The streamer situation escalated significantly when two of them, David Ryan, also known as Chicken Andy, and another, David Willis, also known as BlackAssDave, reportedly became embroiled in an argument over another streamer.

The two of them were filmed descending into physical violence, throwing punches and tumbling onto the floor in front of other passengers. They were reportedly detained by onboard security and dropped off at the next stop – Roatán – an island off the coast of Honduras.

But it wasn’t just fighting that angered other cruise passengers. Several streamers reportedly broadcast themselves roaming the ship, knocking on cabin doors in search of upside‑down pineapples – a symbol widely recognised as being related to the swinging or partner-swapping community.

Ice Poseidon, whose real name is Paul Denino, described being asked to leave the boat as a “walk of shame”
Ice Poseidon, whose real name is Paul Denino, described being asked to leave the boat as a “walk of shame” (ReaIestTruth/CC BY-SA 4.0)

Their antics drew irritation from other passengers, which led to some of the streamers receiving insults being thrown at them by other cruise voyagers. Others allegedly filmed passengers without their consent, adding to the complaints that ultimately led to their removal from the cruise the following day.

Denino and four other streamers were removed from the vessel at Costa Maya, Mexico, where their disembarkation was live-streamed on Kick.

Speaking as he left the boat, Denino said passengers had been clapping as they’d gone.

“People were clapping on the boat. Walk of shame s***,” he told another streamer on the dock.

The Independent has contacted Royal Caribbean for comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in