A streamer known as Ice Poseidon has been removed from a cruise ship, along with several other streamers, after the group was allegedly involved in several incidents of bad behaviour, including fighting on deck and allegedly going from door to door looking for swingers.

Ice Poseidon, whose real name is Paul Denino, is an internet personality who has previously streamed on Twitch, YouTube, and, more recently, Kick. He gained notoriety when he was accused of defrauding his own fans of around $500,000 in a crypto project.

According to reports, Denino and a loosely affiliated group of streamers were aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, turning what was supposed to be, for many, a vacation into a live-streamed fiasco.

open image in gallery Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, shown here, was the setting for a bizarre scene which led to several streamers being asked to leave ( Â©2016 Michel Verdure - www.verd )

The streamer situation escalated significantly when two of them, David Ryan, also known as Chicken Andy, and another, David Willis, also known as BlackAssDave, reportedly became embroiled in an argument over another streamer.

The two of them were filmed descending into physical violence, throwing punches and tumbling onto the floor in front of other passengers. They were reportedly detained by onboard security and dropped off at the next stop – Roatán – an island off the coast of Honduras.

But it wasn’t just fighting that angered other cruise passengers. Several streamers reportedly broadcast themselves roaming the ship, knocking on cabin doors in search of upside‑down pineapples – a symbol widely recognised as being related to the swinging or partner-swapping community.

open image in gallery Ice Poseidon, whose real name is Paul Denino, described being asked to leave the boat as a “walk of shame” ( ReaIestTruth/CC BY-SA 4.0 )

Their antics drew irritation from other passengers, which led to some of the streamers receiving insults being thrown at them by other cruise voyagers. Others allegedly filmed passengers without their consent, adding to the complaints that ultimately led to their removal from the cruise the following day.

Denino and four other streamers were removed from the vessel at Costa Maya, Mexico, where their disembarkation was live-streamed on Kick.

Speaking as he left the boat, Denino said passengers had been clapping as they’d gone.

“People were clapping on the boat. Walk of shame s***,” he told another streamer on the dock.

The Independent has contacted Royal Caribbean for comment.