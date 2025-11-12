Only these four Democratic-led states aren’t sharing drivers’ data with ICE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democratic-led states are unintentionally giving their residents’ data to U.S. immigration authorities, a group of lawmakers said on Wednesday.

Sen. Ron Wyden and 39 other Democratic lawmakers urged like-minded governors to close up a little-understood digital loophole that is making drivers’ data available to immigration authorities, in letters released Wednesday.

"We urge you to block ICE’s access," the letters said. "This commonsense step will improve public safety and guard against Trump officials using your state’s data for unjustified, politicized actions, while still allowing continued collaboration on serious crimes."

Driver's license data is shared between state, local, and federal police forces through a nonprofit organization called Nlets. ICE and another Department of Homeland Security body, Homeland Security Investigations, also have access to the system, the letter said, and the two agencies together accounted for nearly 900,000 queries against the database in the year prior to Oct. 1.

Several Democratic states, as well as scores of counties and cities, put various levels of restriction on law enforcement cooperation with ICE. But the letter said that only a handful of states - including New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Minnesota - had blocked ICE from accessing the data they shared via Nlets, in part because state government employees weren't aware of where it was going.

Law enforcement officers during a standoff with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and federal officers ( REUTERS )

"Because of the technical complexity of Nlets' system, few state government officials understand how their state is sharing residents' data with federal and out-of-state agencies," the letter said.

ICE did not return messages seeking comment. Nlets, whose acronym harks back to an earlier name, the National Law Enforcement Telecommunications System, also did not return messages. Governors' offices in the four states identified as having blocked ICE, as well as Washington state, which the letter said had recently barred ICE from its data, and Oregon, which the letter said was in the process of doing so, did not return messages.

The push to cut ICE off from state data is another example of how state and local officials are trying to thwart or slow Trump's mass deportation effort.

But Ryan Shapiro, the executive director of the government transparency group Property of the People, said it was also an illustration of how data-swapping arrangements between state, local, and federal law enforcement bodies are often so complicated that officials don't understand what they're sharing about their citizens.

"State agencies are often far better at collecting information than they are at safeguarding it," he said.