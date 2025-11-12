More than 600 people who were arrested by ICE as part of its operation “Midway Blitz” in Chicago are to be released, a federal judge has ordered.
District Judge Jeff Cummings issued the release order Wednesday morning following a lawsuit brought by civil rights groups against ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
At least 615 people are to be released by Friday November 15, the order stated.
More follows ...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments