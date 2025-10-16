Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested a police officer in a Chicago suburb, who the agency claims is in the country illegally after overstaying his visa.

Radule Bojovic was “encountered during a targeted enforcement action” Thursday amid ICE’s “Operation Midway Blitz,” part of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

Bojovic works as a police officer in Hanover Park, a suburb about 35 miles west of Chicago. The Department of Homeland Security said that Bojovic, who is originally from Montenegro, has been in the U.S. illegally for a decade after overstaying a tourist visa that expired in 2015.

The Hanover Park Police Department posted a photo in August congratulating the officer on graduating from the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy.

In August, Bojovic began “an intensive 15 weeks of field training and evaluation as he continues preparing to serve the Hanover Park community,” according to the post. The Independent has contacted the police department about the officer’s arrest.

open image in gallery Hanover Park Police Officer Radule Bojovic (center) was arrested by ICE agents Thursday ( Hanover Park Police Department )

Bojovic is one of over 1,500 people who have been arrested as part of ICE’s “Operation Midway Blitz,” which is targeting immigrants living illegally in Illinois.

Department of Homeland Security Officials have said that they plan to target the “worst of the worst” with the operation, namely illegal aliens convicted of crimes including assault with a deadly weapon, felony robbery, drug possession and driving under the influence.

Authorities did not mention any criminal history along with Bojovic’s arrest.

“Radule Bojovic violated our nation’s laws and was living ILLEGALLY in the United States for 10 years — what kind of police department gives criminal illegal aliens badges and guns? It’s a felony for aliens to even possess a firearm. A law enforcement officer who is actively breaking the law,” Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem ICE is restoring law and order. Criminal illegal aliens have NO PLACE in our communities, especially on our police forces,” she added.

Along with news of the arrest, DHS slammed Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, writing that the Democrat “doesn’t just allow illegal aliens to terrorize Illinois’s communities, he allows them to work as sworn police officers.”

The Internet was split over the officer’s arrest, with some calling out ICE for targeting working taxpayers, not criminals.

open image in gallery ICE began Operation Midway Blitz in September in Illinois, part of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda. The operation has been met with protests in the Windy City ( Chicago Sun-Times )

“The dude is working, paying taxes, and actually protecting society. This is not the W [win] post you think it is. What happened to going after gang members?” one person wrote. “Sure he should follow a process and obtain an updated work visa, but you guys are clearly running out of legitimate PR fodder.”

Another posted: “I thought you were deporting criminals? Deporting a cop seems like the total opposite. Did you ask him if he would handcuff children and sign up for ICE first?”

“I thought this was only about criminals and the worst of the worst?” one person wrote.

Meanwhile, others were outraged hat someone who was not a legal citizen could become a police officer. “This is utterly ridiculous and completely unacceptable,” one person wrote.

Another questioned: “Did he vote also?”

On Thursday, a federal judge in Illinois ordered that officers involved in “Operation Midway Blitz” must wear body-cams. The decision comes days after the officers were told to stop firing rubber bullets, tear gas and other chemical munitions in Illinois during protests against Trump’s deportation agenda.

Bojovic is not the first police officer to be targeted by ICE. In July, agents arrested Jon Luke Evans, a police officer for the Old Orchard Beach Police Department reserve in Maine. Evans, who is originally from Jamaica, agreed to voluntarily leave the country in August.

He was granted voluntary departure, which meant he could leave the U.S. at his own expense to avoid deportation.