Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Husband, 75, calls cops to say he killed his wife ‘to put her out of her misery’ as she suffered from MS

Jean Hoesing’s body was found in a bedroom on the main floor and she had a ‘severe laceration across the front of her throat’

Mike Bedigan
in New York
Monday 17 March 2025 15:31 EDT
Comments
Richard Hoesing, 75, called 911 and confessed to killing his wife who suffered from Bipolar disorder and MS, according to police
Richard Hoesing, 75, called 911 and confessed to killing his wife who suffered from Bipolar disorder and MS, according to police (Dallas County Sheriff's Office )

An Iowa husband has been charged with murder after he confessed to killing his sick wife to “put her out of her misery,” police said.

Richard Hoesing, 75, called 911 around 8:45 p.m. Sunday and told Dallas County Dispatch that he had killed 74-year-old Jean Hoesing.

Officers then responded to the scene at Lucinda Street in Perry, Iowa.

A criminal complaint obtained by WHO13, stated that on the call, Hoesing told dispatchers that he had “killed her to put her out of her misery” because she suffered from Bipolar condition and Multiple Sclerosis.

Richard Hoesing, 75, called 911 and confessed to killing his wife who suffered from Bipolar disorder and MS, according to police
Richard Hoesing, 75, called 911 and confessed to killing his wife who suffered from Bipolar disorder and MS, according to police (Dallas County Jail)

Jean Hoesing’s body was found in a bedroom on the main floor and she had a “severe laceration across the front of her throat,” the outlet reported, per the complaint.

Detectives later found a small wooden-handled kitchen knife in the bathroom, which looked to have been cleaned but still appeared to be blood on the tip.

Blood was also found on Hoesing’s hands and clothes.

The Perry Police Department reported that Hoesing was cooperative with officers and was taken to the police station before being charged with first-degree murder. He was then taken to the Dallas County Jail to be booked.

The Independent has reached out the the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office for further information.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in