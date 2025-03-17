Husband, 75, calls cops to say he killed his wife ‘to put her out of her misery’ as she suffered from MS
Jean Hoesing’s body was found in a bedroom on the main floor and she had a ‘severe laceration across the front of her throat’
An Iowa husband has been charged with murder after he confessed to killing his sick wife to “put her out of her misery,” police said.
Richard Hoesing, 75, called 911 around 8:45 p.m. Sunday and told Dallas County Dispatch that he had killed 74-year-old Jean Hoesing.
Officers then responded to the scene at Lucinda Street in Perry, Iowa.
A criminal complaint obtained by WHO13, stated that on the call, Hoesing told dispatchers that he had “killed her to put her out of her misery” because she suffered from Bipolar condition and Multiple Sclerosis.
Jean Hoesing’s body was found in a bedroom on the main floor and she had a “severe laceration across the front of her throat,” the outlet reported, per the complaint.
Detectives later found a small wooden-handled kitchen knife in the bathroom, which looked to have been cleaned but still appeared to be blood on the tip.
Blood was also found on Hoesing’s hands and clothes.
The Perry Police Department reported that Hoesing was cooperative with officers and was taken to the police station before being charged with first-degree murder. He was then taken to the Dallas County Jail to be booked.
The Independent has reached out the the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office for further information.
