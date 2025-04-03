These hurricanes were so disastrous their names are being retired

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hurricanes Helene, Milton and Beryl were so nasty last year that their names are being retired.

These storms caused more than 300 deaths and inflicted more than $119 billion in damage, prompting the World Meterological Organization (WMO) to remove them from the six-year rotating list of Atlantic storm names.

Replacing them are Brianna, Holly, and Miguel, which will be used in future storm seasons.

The practice of retiring names for particularly destructive storms is standard procedure for the WMO, and the list of retired names is now nearing 100.

Helene was by far the deadliest and most expensive of the trio with its flooding claiming 249 lives, the most in the United States since 2005's Katrina.

Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish on 29 August, 2005. The Category 5 storm killed nearly 1,400 people.

open image in gallery David DeMeza walks out with belongings through sands pushed on to the streets by Hurricane Helene ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

It also was the seventh most expensive storm in American history, with damages reaching $78.7 billion, according to the National Hurricane Center. While it came out of the Gulf and hit Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 4, most of the deaths and damage were inland in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The devastation was especially bad in the Blue Ridge Mountains, where at least 57 people died in and around Asheville, North Carolina, a tourism haven known for its art galleries, breweries and outdoor activities.

Milton came on the heels of Helene, bringing high winds, flooding and tornadoes to cause $34.3 billion in damage, almost all of it in Florida.

Beryl, which in June because the earliest Category 5 storm to form in a season, killed 68 people in the United States, Grenada, Venezuela, Jamaica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In the Pacific region, the name Jack is replacing John, a Category 3 storm that killed 29 people in Mexico.