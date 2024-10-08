Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Four people attempting to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton were injured Tuesday morning after the small airplane they were on crashed into Tampa Bay.

Officials said three people onboard the Piper Cherokee aircraft were hospitalized after the incident, which occurred near St. Petersburg’s Albert Whitted Airport at around 10:52 a.m.

The crash occurred due to engine failure immediately after takeoff, the WFLA. The plane became fully submerged in the water.

The station said the passengers were transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A small-breed dog was also onboard, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

Tampa Bay could see the northern eyewall of Hurricane Milton, the City of St. Peterburg said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The storm is expected to hit the area between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, bringing up to 15ft of storm surge and winds of up to 100mph.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday afternoon that Milton will bring severe impacts across the state, as it moves eastward.

It will likely still be a hurricane as it passes over the Sunshine State, he told reporters.

Milton was moving approximately 520 miles southwest of Tampa on Tuesday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 155mph.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.