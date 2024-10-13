Hurricane Milton live updates: Biden visits hard-hit communities in Florida as power outages continue in Tampa
Forecasters have warned that the threat of dangerous flooding will remain in place for days or even weeks
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
President Joe Biden is visiting Florida today to tour communities impacted by Hurricane Milton.
During the visit, the president is expected to announce more than $600m in funding for projects for electric grid resilience, to help the state become better equipped to deal with future storms.
With the storm also impacting fuel delivery, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the state is also offering free gasoline at state fuel depots.
So far, at least 17 people have been confirmed dead as a result of Hurricane Milton, which made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday night, spawning dozens of tornadoes, 28ft waves, strong winds, heavy rainfall, and devastating storm surge.
Six people in St Lucie County retirement village were killed by tornadoes brought on by the hurricane after a dozen twisters spawned in the region within 20 minutes.
While Floridians return home to survey the damage to their communities, officials are warning that major flooding could still hit north of Tampa.
As of Sunday morning, more than 900,000 homes were still without power in Florida, with those in the west-central region the worst impacted. Damage from the storm is estimated to have cost upwards of $160bn.
Meanwhile in Asheville, weeks without running water
As Florida picks up the pieces after Hurricane Milton, North Carolina is still reeling from Hurricane Helene.
The hard-hit city of Asheville still doesn’t have running water, and 40,000 customers remain without electricity in the western part of the state.
There are 93 storm-related deaths in the state, North Carolina officials said on Sunday.
Pictures: Biden visits Florida to inspect hurricane damage
Biden announces $612m funding for projects
Biden has announced $612m funding for projects for electric grid resilience, to help prepare for future major storms.
The $612m will be spent on six new cutting-edge projects to support communities.
This includes $94m for projects specifically in Florida, including $47m to Gainesville Regional Utilities and $47m to Switched Source to partner with Florida Power and Light.
‘We are one United States’ : Biden speaks of united response to Hurricane Milton
Biden spoke of Americans coming together in response to Hurricane Milton.
“Moments like this we come together to take care of each other – not as Democrats or Republicans but as Americans,” he said.
“Americans who need help, Americans who would help you if you were in a similar situation. We are one United States. One United States.”
Biden delivers remarks in St. Pete Beach, Florida
Biden is delivering remarks in St. Pete Beach, Florida, after surveying the damage caused by Hurricane Milton.
The president pointed out that this was the second time in two weeks that he had visited the state in response to two separate “catastrophic” storms.
“Thankfully it was not as cataclysmic as predicted,” Biden said of Milton.
However, he said that many Floridiana had lost their homes and that he had spoken with homeowners who are “heartbroken and exhausted” while also facing “expenses [are] racking up.”
Live: Biden visits Florida after Hurricane Milton
- YouTube
Enjoy the videos and music that you love, upload original content and share it all with friends, family and the world on YouTube.
Speaker Mike Johnson says hurricane aid ‘can wait'
House Speaker Mike Johnson has claimed that hurricane aid “can wait” until Congress is back in session after the November election.
Several lawmakers – including Republicans – have called for lawmakers to be brought back to session early in order to pass legislation to provide additional funding to those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
Johnson has refused.
The Republican appeared on CBS News’s Face The Nation on Sunday where he was asked why he thinks it can wait.
“Well, it can wait because, remember, the day before Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida and then went up through the states and wound up in Senator Tillis’ state of North Carolina, Congress appropriated 20 billion additional dollars to FEMA so that they would have the necessary resources to address immediate needs,” he said.
900k still without power in Florida
Four days after Milton smashed into Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, more than 900,000 homes are still in the dark.
As of around 11am ET Sunday morning, 944,000 customers were without power in the Sunshine State, according to Poweroutage.us.
In hard-hit Pinellas County, around half were still in the midst of a power outage (281,000 out of 567,000 customers).
Biden is visiting Florida today to tour areas impacted by Hurricane Milton
President Joe Biden is visiting Florida today to tour areas impacted by Hurricane Milton.
The president will make a first stop in hard-hit Tampa, before taking an aerial tour of affected areas en route to St. Petersburg, Florida.
After, the White House said Biden will receive an operational briefing with federal, state, and local officials, in St. Pete Beach before meeting with first responders and local residents.
Biden will then deliver remarks where he is expected to announce more than $600m in funding for projects for electric grid resilience, to help the state be better equipped to deal with future storms.
A very different view of Milton — from space
Before Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida, astronauts board the International Space Station got a view of it from space.
Here’s a time lapse from NASA’s Matthew Dominick.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments