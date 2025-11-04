Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A week after Hurricane Melissa slammed into the Caribbean, the full scale of its path of destruction is starting to become clear.

Melissa made landfall in southwestern Jamaica last Tuesday as a powerful Category 5 hurricane, the Caribbean nation's strongest-ever storm to directly hit its shores, and the first major hurricane to do so since 1988.

With wind speeds of up to 185mph it went on to tear a path through Cuba, the Bahamas and Bermuda before moving off to the north on Friday. As of Monday, the death toll stands at 67.

Below we look a the numbers that reveal why Melissa was branded one of the worst to make landfall in the last 25 years.

open image in gallery Hurricane Melissa churns northwest through the Caribbean Sea ( Getty Images )

The Storm of the Century

At its peak, Hurricane Melissa was a Category 5 storm and the strongest of the year so far.

It is in the top three most intense Atlantic hurricane on record, tying with two other hurricanes for strongest recorded landfall, with a top wind speed of 185mph

Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and a 1935 storm known as the Labor Day hurricane, before storms were named the way they are now, both clocked winds of 185 mph when they made landfall.

Government officials and meteorologists have described the storm as unprecedented, after it rapidly intensified due to exceptionally warm sea-surface temperatures and favourable conditions in the atmosphere.

The rarity of a storm of such severity, and the scale of the damage inflicted on the affected land, has guaranteed that the storm will go down in history as one of the most devastating on record.

Barring Covid-19, Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness said the storm may not only be storm of the century, but “disaster of the century”.

open image in gallery Hurricane Melissa left widespread damage in its wake ( AFP via Getty Images )

Scale of destruction

Estimated costs of damage vary wildly and it may be too early to gauge accurately. As it stands though, AccuWeather estimates $48bn to $52bn in damage and economic loss across the western Caribbean.

The total population of all the islands affected is at least 25 million people. Western Jamaica was one of the hardest-hit areas, while Cuba, Haiti and The Bahamas were also severely impacted, with thousands of homes damaged.

Here’s a look at some of the numbers by country:

Jamaica:

Western parts of Jamaica worst hit, with 90 per cent of homes in the town of Black River losing roofing of being destroyed entirely

The cost of the storm’s impact for Jamaica alone has been put at $7.7 billion

About 72 per cent of Jamaica’s energy customers were left without power, and 6,000 people were still in emergency shelters over the weekend

Much of Jamaica remains without power but eight hospitals have now got consistent energy running

At least 28 deaths with more casualties expected as rescue efforts continues

Jamaica's two main international airports, Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay and Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, have both been reopened

open image in gallery St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, was badly hit by the storm with whole towns left underwater ( AFP via Getty Images )

Cuba

More than 3 million people exposed to life-threatening conditions during the storm

735,000 were safely evacuated

240 communities were cut off from power due to flooding and landslides. While work is underway to restore power, it is unclear how successful these efforts have been so far

Haiti:

Death toll about 31 since Friday, many died when a river overflowed in Petit-Goave

15,000 people were sheltered in more than 120 shelters

Significant losses to agricultural sector because of saturation of soil, particularly banana plantations

Haiti already suffered a humanitarian crisis due to gang violence with 1.4 million displaced

The Bahamas:

1,500 people were evacuated from vulnerable areas

Parts of the islands submerged in floodwaters

open image in gallery A resident of El Cobre, in the province of Santiago de Cuba, walks past downed trees, power lines and destroyed houses ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Jamaican prime minister said the “scale of destruction is unlike anything we have seen in decades”.

“Entire communities along the storm’s path were flattened, trees snapped like twigs, and the once-green Cockpit Country now bears a haunting, winter-like appearance,” he wrote on X.

Government officials in the Caribbean say that damage assessment is still ongoing, as aid workers attempt to reach isolated communities.

“Our immediate priority is to restore electricity and telecommunications and to ensure that essential services, particularly at the Falmouth Hospital, are stabilized,” Mr Holness said on X, adding that Jamaica would rebuild “stronger and wiser”.

Meanwhile, Jamaican health minister Christopher Tufton recognised that the death toll in Jamaica was probably higher than what has currently been reported because many places are still hard to access.

Following the devastation, the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF) said that it would make a record payout to Jamaica of $70.8 million.

open image in gallery Satellite imagery shows Jamaica before and after the devastation ( Vantor/Government of Jamaica )

Humanitarian aid

The US, UK, and Canada have all offered large disaster response packages for the region

UN agencies have allocated millions of pounds worth of aid to the Caribbean, but have struggled to access some hard-to-reach areas.

Thousands of sanitation kits, reproductive health kits, and food boxes have been delivered across the affected islands.

A team from the US is being activated by the State Department, deploying a disaster response team, which will assist with providing food, water, medical supplies hygiene kits, temporary shelter and search and rescue support .

The UK, meanwhile, initially offered a £2.5 million support package last week, before later announcing a further £5 million. Canada’s secretary of state is providing $7 million CAD in support of the emergency relief.

open image in gallery People walk through a flooded street after Hurricane Melissa hit Petit-Goave, Haiti ( AFP via Getty Images )

On Saturday, the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) announced that it had received 2,000 boxes of emergency food assistance shipped from Barbados, to be distributed in shelters and in the most-affected communities in the St. Elizabeth area

UNICEF - the UN’s children’s agency - said water, sanitation and hygiene kits for about 14,500 people and nutritional supplies for over 4,000 children had been supplied before Melissa hit. Another $1 million was allocated to support immediate emergency response.

The UN Populations Fund has provided up to 5,000 reproductive health kits and 4,000 dignity kits provided. A further $4 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund has also been allocated to affected people in Jamaica. Medical kits for about 11,000 were provided by the Pan American Health Organisation.

“Millions are caught in Hurricane Melissa's path and need urgent help. We're working with the governments of Jamaica, Haiti and Cuba to save lives” said the UN’s humanitarian aid chief Tom Fletcher.

"The priority now is to get help to those who need it," said Pearnel P. Charles Jr., Jamaica’s minister of labour and social security during a brief stop en route to Black River for the first time with long-awaited relief supplies.