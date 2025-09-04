Hurricane Kiko explodes into Category 4 storm as it barrels towards Hawaii
Meanwhile, another hurricane is threatening Mexico
Hurricane Kiko has intensified into a major storm over the Pacific Ocean, while Hurricane Lorena is barrelling towards Mexico's Baja California coast.
Kiko surged to Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with maximum sustained winds of approximately 145 miles per hour (233 kilometers per hour), on Wednesday.
According to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, the storm was centred about 1,560 miles (2,510 kilometres) east of Hilo, Hawaii, tracking west at 9mph (15kph).
On the Saffir-Simpson scale, which ranges from 1 to 5, hurricanes reaching Category 3 and above are classified as major storms.
Forecasters said Kiko could get even stronger in the next day or so, but that its intensity was likely to fluctuate after that.
There are currently no watches or warnings associated with Kiko and no hazards affecting land.
Meanwhile, Lorena is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 85mph (137kph).
However, it is expected to weaken and become a tropical storm on Thursday, the hurricane center said.
Forecasters urged people on the Baja California peninsula and in northwestern Mexico to monitor the storm's progress.
Lorena was centered about 210 miles (338 kilometers) west of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and traveling northwest at 12mph (19kph) on Wednesday.
The forecast said rainfall totals could reach 15 inches (38 centimeters) in some places, and flash flooding and mudslides were possible.
Ocean swells generated by Lorena could cause life-threatening rip currents in coastal areas.
Tropical storm warnings and watches were in effect for much of Baja California and parts of northwestern Mexico.
On the forecast track, the center of Lorena could move over land on Friday.
In August, Hurricane Erin battered North Carolina’s Outer Banks with strong winds and waves, spawning dangerous conditions that shuttered beaches up the East Coast.
The hurricane brought 130mph winds and torrential rainfall to the Caribbean and left tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans without power.
Lifeguards in North Carolina made more than 75 rescues from rip currents along the Wrightsville area coastline on one day, prompting a no-swim order.
