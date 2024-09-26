Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live: Florida braces for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane Helene as Category 4 storm forecast to make landfall

Oliver Browning
Thursday 26 September 2024 07:12
Watch a live view of Tampa as Florida braces for the arrival of Hurricane Helene on Thursday 26 September, forecast to be a powerful Category 4 storm when it smashes into the state’s panhandle.

Officials have issued dire warnings, pleading with residents in coastal areas along the hurricane’s path to evacuate ahead of catastrophic winds and a potentially deadly storm surge, the wall of seawater pushed on land by hurricane-force winds, that could rise to 20 feet (6.1 meters) in some spots.

“This is not a survivable event for those in coastal or low-lying areas,” said Jared Miller, the sheriff of Wakulla County, where Helene is forecast to make landfall.

“Please heed the evacuation orders in place as time is running out to do so.”

Helene roared across the Gulf of Mexico, picking up power from the warm ocean water.

It is forecast to make landfall in Florida’s panhandle Thursday evening, packing sustained wind speeds of up to 156 miles per hour, forecasters said.

