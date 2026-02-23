Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A New York college professor has been slammed for making an “abhorrent,” racist comment during a public meeting.

Allyson Friedman, an associate professor at Hunter College, allegedly made the widely condemned remarks on February 10 during a debate centered around New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan to close several schools on Manhattan’s West Side.

Friedman allegedly made the comments moments after a Black student expressed their sadness over the possible closure of the school.

“They’re too dumb to know they’re in a bad school,” Friedman said. “If you train a Black person well enough, they’ll know to use the back.

“You don’t have to tell them anymore,” Friedman, who was attending the meeting virtually, added.

open image in gallery A New York associate professor, Allyson Friedman, has caused outrage over an alleged racist remark ( Hunter College )

According to The New York Times, Friedman was referencing a comment made earlier in the meeting by Reginald Higgins, the school district’s acting superintendent.

Higgins had, at one point, referred to Carter G. Woodson, one of the first scholars to study the history of the Black diaspora in the United States.

“If you make a man think that he is justly an outcast, you do not have to order him to the back door,” Woodson had once famously said. “He will go without being told.”

Friedman’s comments, though, were audible for everyone at the meeting.

“Allyson Friedman, what you’re saying is absolutely hearable here,” one person said. “You’ve got to stop.”

Meanwhile, frowns and gasps can be seen on the students' faces attending the Zoom meeting. Some were left with their mouths agape, while several others covered their faces.

open image in gallery Friedman is a teacher at Hunter College and specializes in Cellular Neurophysiology ( Google Streetview )

In a statement provided to The NYT, Friedman said that she was trying to “explain the concept of systemic racism” to her child, who was in the room with her.

In order to do that, she wrote that she referenced “an example of an obviously racist trope.”

“My complete comments make clear these abhorrent views are not my own, nor were they directed at any student or group,” she continued. “I fully support these courageous students in their efforts to stop school closures.

“However, I recognize these comments caused harm and pain, while that was not my intent I do truly apologize.”

open image in gallery Friedman made the remarks during a meeting centered on Mayor Mamdani’s plan to close several NYC schools ( Getty )

Friedman is an associate professor in cellular neurobiology. According to the university’s website, she specializes in exploring how neural circuits and neuroadaptations influence human behavior.

“The goal of this research is to expand our neurophysiological understanding of mood and anxiety disorders in order to find targets for mechanistically driven therapeutics,” her webpage continues.

Friedman’s comments were made during a meeting about a possible plan to close Hunter College, which is just one of several schools included in a proposed wave of changes.

Plans seen by The NYT propose closing the local Community Action School and the Manhattan School for Children, due to low enrollment. Meanwhile, the Center School, which educates fifth to eighth graders, could be moved to a new campus.

The educational institution could be moved to P.S./I.S. 191, another school that would lose its middle school grades.

The Independent has contacted Friedman and Hunter College for comment.