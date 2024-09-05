Watch live: Hunter Biden’s tax trial begins with jury selection in Los Angeles

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Watch live as Hunter Biden's tax trial begins in Los Angeles on Thursday, 5 September.

Joe Biden’s son is standing trial in a criminal case accusing him of failing to pay $1.4m in taxes while spending lavishly on drugs, sex workers, and luxury items.

Hunter has pleaded not guilty.

He became the first child of a sitting president to face criminal charges in December when he was charged as part of a wide-ranging probe of his finances and business dealings.

The tax trial follows Hunter's June trial conviction in Delaware for illegally buying a gun while using drugs, which he is appealing.

He could face a tougher sentence if convicted in the tax case because he would be a repeat offender.

The tax evasion trial, presided over by Judge Mark Scarsi, will begin with jury selection on Thursday and is expected to last two to three weeks.