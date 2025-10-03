Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A stretch of waterfront trail in Clearwater, Florida, is being renamed to honour wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who called the city home and died earlier this year.

Florida residents and tourists will soon be able to memorialise "the Hulkster" along the causeway connecting Clearwater to Clearwater Beach.

The trail will feature workout stations adorned in Hogan's signature red and yellow colours, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Friday.

Speaking at Hulk's Hangout, a bar and restaurant opened by the pop culture icon, DeSantis, an avowed wrestling fan, said: "It shows that, you know, his memory is going to live a long time.

“I mean, it was always said, ‘Hulkamania is gonna live forever.’"

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, passed away at 71 in July after suffering a heart attack at his Clearwater home.

open image in gallery Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference after naming a trail in honor of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan ( Associated Press )

Police were still investigating the death as of late August. His influence stretched into television, pop culture, and conservative politics during a long and scandal-plagued second act of his life.

For many of his admirers, Hogan remains the flag-waving American icon with a horseshoe mustache and bulging biceps who urged fans: “say your prayers, eat your vitamins.”

The Hulk Hogan Trail will be a 2-mile (3-kilometer) stretch of the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Trail.

On Friday morning, a red and yellow sign had already been erected along the trail to honor the wrestler.

Nick Hogan, the wrestler's son, said his father would be “so, so proud” to see the trail renamed in his honor.

open image in gallery The Hulk Hogan Trail will be a 2-mile (3-kilometer) stretch of the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Trail ( Associated Press )

“Clearwater was always home for him. No matter how far he traveled around the world or where his career took him, he always was grounded here,” said Nick Hogan, whose real name is Nick Bollea.

“He loved to inspire people to be the best version of themselves. So this trail isn’t just a dedication. This is a living legacy,” he added.