Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
PodcastsNewsletters
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

More than 100 homes damaged by tornado in Texas after warning issued

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for southeastern Texas

Ap Correspondent
Tuesday 25 November 2025 03:16 EST
Jose Rosas surveys damage to Guillermo Vargas' home as while helping clean up storm damage in the Memorial Northwest subdivision, in Spring, Texas, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Jose Rosas surveys damage to Guillermo Vargas' home as while helping clean up storm damage in the Memorial Northwest subdivision, in Spring, Texas, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP) (© 2025 Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle)

More than 100 homes have been damaged after a tornado touched down in a residential area outside Houston, Texas, authorities said on Monday. No injuries were reported.

Photos and drone video posted on Facebook by the Harris County Precinct 3 constable showed roofs with shingles ripped off and debris blocking roads.

The damage affected the Memorial Northwest neighborhood, according to the office of Mark Herman, the constable.

Guillermo Vargas surveys damage to his home, where his garage was swept off its foundation, while cleaning up storm damage after severe weather hit in the Memorial Northwest subdivision, in Spring, Texas, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Guillermo Vargas surveys damage to his home, where his garage was swept off its foundation, while cleaning up storm damage after severe weather hit in the Memorial Northwest subdivision, in Spring, Texas, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP) (© 2025 Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle)

The Houston Fire Department dispatched five members of its saw team to cut up and remove toppled trees, spokesperson Rustin Rawlings said.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for southeastern Texas, including Houston, until 1 a.m. Tuesday. It also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of southeastern Texas.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in