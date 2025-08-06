This is where house prices are dropping the most across the country, new study shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

House prices are dropping the most in southern and western cities, according to a new study.

Realtor.com, a real estate listings website, recently came out with its July 2025 Monthly Housing Market Trends Report, which showed a small decrease in list prices in the South and West while the national average remains slightly up from last year.

The national median list price in July was $439,990, according to the report.

The housing market took a big hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. Since June 2019, the average list price has risen by more than 37.6 percent.

But there are some cities in the country where home prices are dropping, with 33 of the nation’s top 50 metro areas experiencing a decline from July 2024 to this past July.

"In the South and West, we're seeing clear signs of a shift toward buyer-friendly conditions—more price cuts, rising delistings, and homes sitting longer on the market–which has led to sometimes sizable price adjustments since 2022,” Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor.com said in a statement.

Austin

Austin had the largest year-over-year price decline. The median list price in the city was $510,950 in July, down 4.9 percent from the same time last year.

Miami

The median list price in Miami was $509,950, down 4.7 percent from last year.

Chicago

In Chicago, prospective homebuyers could find the median list price to be $377,000, a 4.4 percent drop from the previous year.

Los Angeles

There was also a 4.2 percent drop in the median list price in Los Angeles to $1,148,483.

Denver

The median list price in Denver also decreased 4 percent from last year to $600,000.

Phoenix

Phoenix had a median list price of $505,000, down 3.8 percent from a year earlier.

Sacramento

In Sacramento, prospective homebuyers could find the median list price to be $625,000, a 3.8 percent drop from a year prior.

Nashville

The median list price was $544,950 in Nashville, down 3.5 percent.

Minneapolis

There was also a 3.2 percent drop in the median list price in Minneapolis at $435,000.

Cincinnati

Cincinnati had a median list price of $349,950, down 3.1 percent from last year.