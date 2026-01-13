Two students killed after hand-dug hole collapsed in Florida park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two families are in mourning after two teenage best friends were killed in a Florida park when a hole the pair had been digging for two weeks collapsed on them.

George Watts and Derrick Hubbard, both 14, were in Sportsman Park in the community of Inverness, around 70 miles west of Orlando, when the tragedy unfolded last Saturday.

According to the boys’ families, the pair were digging in “sugar sand.”

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said the boys were about four or five feet down and were likely digging with a shovel. Officials said it took first responders about half an hour to extricate them.

Sugar sand is common in Florida, a hangover from when sea levels were higher and reached inland areas.

open image in gallery George Watts and Derrick Hubbard died from sand collapsing in on them ( GoFundMe )

Despite paramedics' best efforts, Hubbard was pronounced dead at the scene. Watts was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition

According a Facebook post from Watts’ mother, his family decided to take him off life support on Monday afternoon. Jasmine Watts said that her son would be an organ donor and that matches have been found for him.

“This incident has deeply affected students, neighbours, friends, and families across our county,” the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

A joint GoFundMe page has been established to support both the Hubbard and Watts families.

Jasmine Watts, who wrote on the page that the pair shared a bond “that went beyond friendship”.

“They were inseparable, full of life, curiosity, and dreams for the future,” Watts wrote.

“While playing together, the boys dug a tunnel in sugar sand and were inside when it suddenly collapsed. In an instant, our world was shattered. What should have been another day of childhood adventure turned into a heartbreaking loss that no parent should ever have to endure. Our precious boys were taken from us far too soon.

open image in gallery The patch of sand in Sportsman Park near the intersection of Twin lake Drive and East Live Oak Lane ( GoogleMaps )

“Our family is now navigating an overwhelming amount of grief, shock, and emotional pain while also facing unexpected expenses related to emergency response, medical care, funeral arrangements, and the many financial burdens that come with such a sudden tragedy.”

The boys were both students at Inverness Middle School, which on Monday released a statement confirming the incident.

“It is with great sadness that we inform our Charger community of a tragedy that occurred over the weekend involving two of our students following an off-campus incident,” the statement said.

“This situation has deeply affected many within our school and district community. In response, our district crisis support team – consisting of counselors, social workers, and school psychologists – is available on campus today and will continue to be available throughout the week.

These team members are here to support students and families as we navigate this difficult time together.

“We extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to the students, families, and all those impacted. Thank you for your care, compassion, and support for one another during this time.”