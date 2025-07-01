High bacteria levels have forced beaches in these states to close ahead of July 4

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

High bacteria levels have forced beaches in several states to close ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Whether it’s a backyard barbecue or a beach day millions of Americans will be celebrating Independence Day this Friday and into the weekend. But some may be saddened to find their local beaches have been closed over bacteria in the water.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned against Vibrio, bacteria which live in certain coastal waters. Vibro are found in higher numbers during the warmer months of May through October.

Some kinds of Vibrio can cause vibriosis, an infection that can cause diarrhea, vomiting, fever and chills. The infection, which is caught by swallowing Vibrio or getting it in a wound, can sometimes be life-threatening.

The following states have seen beaches close or advisories listed ahead of July 4 due to high bacterial levels, according to multiple news outlets and officials. Check with your local officials for the most up-to-date information.

High bacteria levels have forced beaches in several states to close ahead of the Fourth of July weekend ( Getty )

New York

Several beaches on Long Island have closed, including Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore, Ronkonkoma Beach in the Town of Islip, Sayville Marina Park Beach in Sayville, Morgan Beach in Glen Cove and Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa, USA TODAY reported.

Massachusetts

Officials in Massachusetts closed multiple beaches:

Pomps Pond in Andover

Mingo in Beverly

Sandy Beach in Danvers

Upper Highland Lake in Goshen

Magnolia in Manchester

Henry F Collins Beach in Marlborough

Front Beach in Rockport

Children’s Island and Ocean Avenue in Salem

Peckham Pond at Camp Nihan in Saugus

Beamans Pond in Templeton

Seth's Pond in West Tisbury

Shannon Beach at Upper Mystic in Winchester

Washington

Washington officials told the public to stay out of the water at Houghton Beach in Kirkland and several Seattle beaches, including Madison Park Beach, Madrona Beach, Matthews Beach and Mount Baker Beach.

Michigan

Several beaches are under bacterial contamination advisories in Michigan, according to officials there:

Dodge Park #4 and Thelma Spencer Park in Oakland County

Dumont Lake County Park Beach in Allegan County

Richardi Park in Antrim County

St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County

Sunset Park and Zorn Park - Harbor Springs in Emmet County

Illinois

The following Chicagoland beaches are closed, per WGN9:

Lake Michigan – North Point Marina Beach

Lake Michigan – Waukegan North Beach

Lake Michigan – Waukegan South Beach

Crystal Lake – Lake Park Beach

Island Lake – Dorothy Court Beach

Island Lake – Veterans Park Beach

There are also advisories for high bacteria levels at Manteno Sportsman’s Club in Kankakee County and Highland Park Moraine Park Dog Beach off Lake Michigan.

California

Los Angeles County officials told people to avoid swimming at several beaches, KABC reported:

Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

Windward storm drain at Venice Beach

Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

Santa Monica Pier

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

In San Diego County, Silver Strand State Beach, Imperial Beach Shoreline and Tijuana Slough are closed, according to San Diego Coastkeeper.

Several beaches in the area have advisories against swimming: