A 9-year-old child died tragically in an incident at Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Thursday night.

“Tonight, a nine-year-old guest was tragically lost at The Boardwalk at Hersheypark. From the moment our lifeguard team recognized that a child was in distress, they performed an immediate rescue, followed by continuous, coordinated life-saving efforts by our lifeguards, on-site first responders, and medical personnel,” the park’s CEO, John Lawn, said in a statement.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where despite the “tireless efforts” of medical professionals, the victim “did not recover.”

The specific details of the child’s death have not been made public.

The Boardwalk attraction at Hersheypark is made up of a wave pool, a lazy river, and numerous water slides. The park has stated that it is cooperating with authorities and conducting its own review of the incident.

According to Dauphin County authorities, first responders were called to the scene at Hersheypark’s first aid center around 6:45 pm.

Lawn added in his statement, “Every family who visits Hersheypark, please know this: your safety and well‑being drive every decision we make.”

“We will thoroughly investigate this tragedy and honor the memory of this young guest by continuing our focus on ensuring the safety of our guests at Hersheypark,” he added.

Hersheypark opened in 1906 as an amusement park for the employees of the chocolate giant. The park underwent rapid expansion in the 1970s, which continued through the 2000s, including the development of a waterpark feature. The Boardwalk opened in 2007 as the park’s most expensive investment at a cost of $21 million. Two new attractions were added in 2018.

The park is located 95 miles west of Philadelphia and 15 miles east of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. It is among the most visited theme parks in the U.S.

The park is operated by Hersheypark, a division of Hersheypark Entertainment and Resorts Company.