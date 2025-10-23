Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A spa worker has sued her employer claiming she was suspended for refusing to escort a transgender woman to the locker room.

Jeriah Sellers, a devout Christian and part-time worker at Hershey’s MeltSpa in Pennsylvania, filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday, claiming her employer violated her religious freedoms.

On May 28, Seller’s supervisor told her they’d have a transgender “well-known political figure” come into the spa that day and to take the client to the women’s locker room, CBS 21 News reported, citing a lawsuit.

“Jeriah informed her supervisor that she was not comfortable doing that, that it violated her faith,” Andrea Shaw, Seller’s attorney, told PennLive. “And her supervisor quickly said, ‘That’s not a problem. Somebody else would escort this guest to the locker room.”

A few days later, Sellers was told by Hershey’s human resources that she had violated corporate transgender policy, and she was suspended for a day and given a disciplinary write up, according to Shaw.

open image in gallery A spa worker has sued her employer after she was suspended for refusing to escort a transgender woman to the locker room ( iStock/Getty Images )

“And she was specifically told that Hershey wanted her to leave her religious beliefs at the door when she comes to work,” Shaw said.

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts claims Sellers did not request a religious accommodation.

The company’s transgender policy says guests are allowed to use the locker room that aligns with their gender identity, per CBS 21 News.

Shaw said, “It isn’t helping a transgender person that violated her faith,” adding, “It was escorting a biological man into the women’s locker room.”

“That goes against her religious beliefs, which also included her concern for other female guests who might also be uncomfortable having a biological male present in a designated female locker room facility.”

The company’s transgender policy includes guidance on what employees should say if a guest complains about another guest’s use of the locker room, which CBS 21 News referenced: “Bathroom and shower stalls are also located within the locker rooms for privacy. If you would prefer more privacy, you are welcome to use the private restroom in the spa. If you prefer, you may also change in the treatment room prior to your service.”

open image in gallery Jeriah Sellers, a devout Christian and part-time worker at Hershey’s MeltSpa in Pennsylvania, claims her employer violated her religious freedoms ( Google Earth )

Sellers still works at the spa, according to Hershey Entertainment & Resorts.

“We are just asking for recognition that they violated the law,” Shaw said. “We want confirmation first of all that future accommodations are in line with what she had already asked for and received and it’s clear that they retaliated against her because of her religious beliefs.”

Sellers is seeking lost wages, punitive damages and attorney fee coverage in the suit.

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts said in a statement shared by multiple outlets, “No religious accommodation was requested before or during the spa service, and the team member did not indicate she could not assist the guest for religious reasons.

“Afterward, we asked the team member - who remains employed - to complete a religious accommodation form so we could better understand her concern. Unfortunately, the form has yet to be submitted despite multiple requests on our part.”

The company added, “We proudly serve and employ people from all backgrounds and beliefs, and we treat everyone with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

The Independent has reached out to Hershey Entertainment & Resorts for comment.