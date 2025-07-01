Hawaii's governor signs bills cracking down on illegal fireworks after deadly New Year's explosion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hawaii's governor on Monday signed five bills cracking down on the rampant use of illegal fireworks in the islands after a massive explosion at a New Year's party killed six people and severely burned more than a dozen others.

The new laws take effect immediately. Police will be authorized to issue $300 tickets to those who shoot off fireworks, while repeat offenders and those whose actions cause serious injury or death could get prison time for felony crimes.

“If (a) firework goes off and you have it illegally and you blow somebody up, honestly, you’re gonna go to jail for 20 years,” Gov. Josh Green said at a bill signing ceremony. “No joke. So don’t do it.”

State and county officials have long struggled to contain illegal fireworks in Hawaii, where it’s become common for people to launch professional-grade aerial explosives from the streets in front of their homes.

The reforms aim to allow police to quickly address minor infractions and focus their investigations on higher-level cases.

“We have to, once and for all, stop this for the safety of our children and the people we love,” Green said.

He urged people to enjoy public fireworks shows instead.

Another measure appropriates $2 million to the state Department of Law Enforcement for an explosives and firearms laboratory and $500,000 for undercover fireworks sting operations.

Over New Year's, crates of illegal fireworks ignited and set off a chain of explosions during a party in a Honolulu residential neighborhood.

The injured filled the state's lone burn care unit, forcing the transport of some victims to Arizona for treatment.

Authorities seized 500 pounds (227 kilograms) of unused fireworks from the scene. Police have so far arrested 10 people in connection with the explosion. Authorities accused them of reckless endangering, endangering the welfare of a minor and multiple fireworks offenses.

The Honolulu prosecutor's office said its investigation into the allegations is ongoing.