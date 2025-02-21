At least seven injured in explosion at Hawaii tourist hotspot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An explosion at a Hawaii beachside resort injured seven people, including three in critical condition, and left a pile of debris in a popular tourist area of west Maui, according to police and video footage.

Preliminary investigations suggested liquefied petroleum gas, which supplies barbecue grills in the resort’s common area, was involved in the explosion, the Maui Police Department said.

The explosion Thursday night left a pile of debris at The Whaler on Kaanapali Beach, a popular tourist area where a string of hotels, timeshares and rental properties line white sands. It's a few miles north of downtown Lahaina, which almost completely burned in a deadly 2023 wildfire.

People in the surrounding area did not have to evacuate, the Maui Police Department said, and preliminary investigations suggested liquefied petroleum gas, which supplies barbecue grills in the resort's common area, was involved in the explosion.

“Witness statements indicate a possible grill malfunction before the incident,” police said in a statement.

“The official cause remains undetermined and is under active investigation.”

open image in gallery One of two towers that are part of The Whaler Resort on Kaanapali Beach ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The seven injured people ranged in age from 18 to 74, police said. Video of the area shared on social media shows an explosion happening outdoors near a swimming pool, and that debris was scattered near the beach.

The Whaler said the blast happened at their Tower One barbecue area.

“Thankfully, we are actively working with the fire department to investigate the situation, and we will share updates as soon as more information becomes available,” the statement said. “Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our owners, guests, and team members.”

Police said the official cause is under investigation, and witnesses had indicated “a possible grill malfunction” before the explosion.