Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano erupts again with lava reaching more than 330 feet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kilauea on Hawaii’s Big Island, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, is erupting again this week, spewing fountains of lava more than 330 feet in the air.

It’s the latest event in an eruption which started nearly six months ago and scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the fountains could climb even higher as the activity intensifies.

Impressive video from cameras focused on the volcano showed a stream of lava shooting out of the site.

open image in gallery Kilauea on Hawaii’s Big Island is one of the world’s most active volcanoes ( United States Geological Survey )

open image in gallery Lava fountaining during episode 24 of the ongoing summit eruption of Kilauea on June 5 ( USGS )

According to the County of Hawaii Civil Defense, the eruption is causing the heavy traffic on the island’s Highway 11, fronting the entrance of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The latest event was preceded by gas-pistoning, where gas accumulates at a lava column's top within a vent, on Tuesday.

The observatory said this process causes the lava surface to rise or piston.

“Eventually, gas escapes as splatter/lava is erupted, and lave drains back into the vent,” the observatory wrote on its Facebook page.

open image in gallery This photo provided by Janice Wei shows Candi Hololio Johnson, left, and Kim Kozuma, both on horseback, as they watch lava shooting out of Kilauea volcano's summit caldera inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii back in March ( Janice Wei 2025 )

These were occurring up to 10 times an hour, but increased in intensity until a small, sustained dome fountain began to feed flows to the crater floor a day later.

It is the 25th eruptive episode since the volcano on the southeastern part of the island began erupting on December 23. It has been pausing and resuming since.

Most of the eruptive episodes have spewed lava for about a day or less, with pauses between them generally lasting a few days.

No changes have been detected in the East or Southwest Rift Zones. All current and recent activity has remained within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, officials said.

Park visitors are reminded to stay clear of closed areas around Kilauea’s caldera rim, which remain hazardous due to unstable crater walls, rockfalls and ground cracking.

Hazards from the volcano eruption include elevated sulfur dioxide gas emissions and Pele’s hair, or strands of glassy lava that can irritate skin and eyes if handled or inhaled, officials said.