Watch live view of White House as bombshell Iowa poll gives Harris three point lead
Watch live view of the White House on Monday (4 November) as a bombshell Iowa poll gives Kamala Harris a three point lead.
The Vice President has surpassed Donald Trump in a new poll in Iowa, a state Trump easily won in 2016 and 2020, according to the new poll.
Women and older voters are responsible for the remarkable turnaround in the Selzer poll carried out for the Des Moines Register newspaper and released on Saturday.
The Trump campaign criticised the findings, and pointed to another poll the same day that gives the Republican a ten point lead in the same state.
The Selzer poll of 808 likely voters, who were surveyed between October 28 and 31, has Harris leading Trump 47%-44% in a state that has been trending deeply Republican in recent years. It is within the 3.4 percentage point margin of error, but it marked a turnaround from a September Iowa Poll that had Trump with a 4-point lead, the newspaper reported.
