Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost a year after the Copa America final at Hard Rock Stadium descended into chaos, large crowds of football fans have returned to the venue for the Club World Cup, met by increased security measures.

Approximately 120,000 fans attended the first two matches in Miami, met by additional security checkpoints and a significant police presence.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has implemented enhanced safety protocols following the events of July last year. During the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, ticketless individuals stormed the stadium gates, causing panic and injuries as security struggled to manage the situation.

The match was delayed by an hour, leaving children in tears and raising concerns about the safety of future major football tournaments in the United States, including this summer's Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup.

The current tournament serves as a crucial assessment of the US's readiness to host fans from 48 countries during the upcoming World Cup. The focus is particularly intense on Miami, given the alarming scenes at the Copa America, where a sellout crowd overwhelmed the 65,000-seat Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz stated prior to the tournament: "We’ve put extensive measures in place to protect fans, players and staff. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is leading all security efforts for this global event."

open image in gallery Boca Juniors fans cheer prior to the Club World Cup group C soccer match between Boca Juniors and Benfica in Miami Gardens ( Associated Press )

Last year, police had to lift distressed children over barriers to avoid them being crushed, while elsewhere officers tackled to the ground the ticketless fans they could catch in a forlorn attempt to keep the hoards at bay.

Videos showed some fans trying to climb through air vents to gain entry.

Changes made over the past year mean fans for this tournament must pass through three separate checkpoints that enclose the entire campus before getting close to the stadium. Steel fencing is set up around the perimeter.

First up is a ticket check at temporary gates, taking up large parts of the parking lot where tailgate parties might usually take place. Then comes another airport-style screening under tents where bags are checked by X-ray machines. Even flags need to be approved.

Fans were able to get much closer to the stadium before checkpoints at the Copa America.

“When I was at the final, the security guards just opened the gate and started letting people through,” Edison Negron, a Boca Juniors fan from Puerto Rico told The Associated Press when describing the scenes as fans crushed against the barriers last year.

open image in gallery Fans and children were left in tears as they tried to enter the stadium for the 2024 Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia ( Associated Press )

Miami-Dade County said at the time that a full review would be conducted and that the scenes “cannot happen again.”

“There will be a significant law enforcement and security footprint in and around the stadium to ensure public safety for all the events,” Det. Argemis Colome told the AP while adding social media was being monitored prior to matches.

Preparations have included special training for a rapid-deployment force as part of a multi-agency response to potential crowd trouble.

“If things go south, we get ready for civil unrest and unruly fans,” the Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

A large police presence has been evident at both games played at Hard Rock so far — Saturday’s tournament opener when a crowd of more than 60,000 watched Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly and Monday's match between Boca Juniors and Benfica in front of nearly 56,000.

Patrol cars have been stationed along the interstate outside of the stadium and, within the grounds, officers equipped with face shields and protective clothing are on patrol.

open image in gallery Law enforcement personnel stand outside the stadium prior to the Club World Cup group C soccer match between Boca Juniors and Benfica in Miami Gardens ( Associated Press )

FIFA said it had worked closely with stadium officials, state and federal agencies “to ensure a robust security presence.”

A 2-2 draw between Argentine giant Boca and Benfica of Portugal was the first match at the stadium involving a large number of traveling fans.

FIFA said Boca was the first team to sell out tickets for its three group stage matches, with fans of the 35-time Argentine champion dominating the crowd. No major altercations were reported. Boca plays a second match at Hard Rock against Bayern Munich on Friday.

While only so much can be drawn from two games that have been below capacity, the extra safeguards put in place have been evident, with, as of yet, no repeat of the chaotic scenes at the Copa America.