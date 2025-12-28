One person dead after helicopters crash midair in New Jersey
- Two helicopters were involved in a midair collision over Hammonton Municipal Airport in New Jersey on Sunday morning.
- The incident, which occurred around 11:25 a.m., involved an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C helicopter.
- One person was killed in the crash, and another sustained life-threatening injuries.
- Emergency services responded to the scene, where one of the helicopters was engulfed in flames.
- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified and will be investigating the collision.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks