One person dead after helicopters crash midair in New Jersey

Authorities look over the scene after two helicopters crashed in Hammonton, N.J., on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP) (AP)
  • Two helicopters were involved in a midair collision over Hammonton Municipal Airport in New Jersey on Sunday morning.
  • The incident, which occurred around 11:25 a.m., involved an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C helicopter.
  • One person was killed in the crash, and another sustained life-threatening injuries.
  • Emergency services responded to the scene, where one of the helicopters was engulfed in flames.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified and will be investigating the collision.
